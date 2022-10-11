Nintendo apologizes and reveals its plans to remain in the Brazilian market

Nintendo seems to want to stay in Brazil after spending a long period outside the domestic market. In 2015, the company even left the country because of taxes and it was only in 2020 that it discussed a return, still not counting physical games. However, this has recently changed and it has already announced that it will bring games in this format to the market.
It is also worth mentioning that it has already brought its consoles to Brazilian territory and even the Nintendo Switch OLED that already has a date to arrive. Still, all the time Big N was away left its fans disappointed, which led to an apology from Bill van Zyll, the brand’s senior director and general manager during the BGS. Furthermore, he stated:
We have always been aware of this passion and this has motivated us to seek a more efficient model to be present in this market. This took some time and required decisions involving game age ratings and product distribution models.
Even though there are challenges such as the issue of games being translated into Brazilian Portuguese, van Zyll says that Nintendo’s intention is to arrive to stay. In fact, the Mario Party Superstars game is available in our language, but it is one of the few titles. In this sense, the director also commented on this problem:
The problem with localization is that it’s not just a translation. It involves conveying the emotion of the games, the humor, in short, offering a complete experience. It is important to point out that Nintendo has a history of quality above all else, we are not going to release an unfinished game, for example. And that goes for location too. But our idea is to bring more and more localized games to Brazil and expand our library.
Also according to him, the company is committed to dedicating itself to the Brazilian market. It is even planning to place Brazil among the countries that receive the news and launches of consoles and games. If successful, the brand’s fans may accept the apology.