Nintendo apologizes and reveals its plans to remain in the Brazilian market

Nintendo seems to want to stay in Brazil after spending a long period outside the domestic market. In 2015, the company even left the country because of taxes and it was only in 2020 that it discussed a return, still not counting physical games. However, this has recently changed and it has already announced that it will bring games in this format to the market.

It is also worth mentioning that it has already brought its consoles to Brazilian territory and even the Nintendo Switch OLED that already has a date to arrive. Still, all the time Big N was away left its fans disappointed, which led to an apology from Bill van Zyll, the brand’s senior director and general manager during the BGS. Furthermore, he stated: