Nobel Prize: the 5 people awarded twice | Science

In 121 years, more than 900 people have received the prestigious Nobel Prize for their valuable contributions to science, literature and peace.

Beating him is a feat. The process is complex: candidates are nominated by selected committees and there is a lot of reserve during the decision stages, which take several months.

So it’s surprising to discover that someone can go through all these steps and win the Nobel more than once — but it’s happened.

The most recent case occurred this week, when it was announced that American Barry Sharpless was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his contribution to bio-orthogonal chemistry and the so-called chemistry of the clique. Sharpless had first received the award in 2001.

Here we briefly tell the stories of five scientists who have won the Nobel Prize twice.

Marie Curie was the first woman to be awarded a Nobel Prize — Photo: GETTY IMAGES/BBC

The only woman on the list, Marie Curie was the first person to receive two Nobel Prizes and the first woman to be awarded the Nobel Prize.

In 1903, she was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics with Antoine Henri Becquerel and Pierre Curie for investigations into radiation. Eight years later, in 1911, she was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the discovery and study of the elements radium and polonium.

Curie was born in Poland, but spent her academic life in France. Her husband Pierre Curie and their daughter Irene also won a Nobel Prize.

John Bardeen is the only scientist to have won the Nobel Prize in Physics twice — Photo: GETTY IMAGES/BBC

Bardeen was an American physicist and engineer who worked at the University of Illinois. He is the only scientist to have won the Nobel Prize in Physics twice.

The first was won in 1956, alongside William B. Shockley and Walter H. Brattain, for their contribution to the invention of the transistor, a semiconductor amplifier that revolutionized radio and telephony, allowing the amplification of electrical signals.

The second Nobel came 16 years later, in 1972, together with Leon Neil Cooper and John Robert Schrieffer, for the development of the quantum theory of superconductivity, also known as BCS.

Bardeen died in 1991, aged 83.

Linus Carl Pauling won a Nobel Prize in Chemistry and a Nobel Peace Prize — Photo: GETTY IMAGES/BBC

American activist and chemist Linus Carl Pauling won the Nobel in two different categories.

The first was in Chemistry, in 1954, for his research on chemical bonds. Pauling was one of the pioneers in the use of quantum mechanics to understand and describe how atoms join together to form molecules.

The second was the Nobel Peace Prize, in 1962, for the fight against the nuclear arms race between East and West. The American received this award officially the following year, in 1963.

Pauling died nearly two decades later, aged 93.

Frederick Sanger was honored for developing a DNA sequencing technique that is still used today — Photo: GETTY IMAGES/BBC

Sanger was an English biochemist who studied at the University of Cambridge.

In 1958, he received the first Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his work on the structure of proteins, especially that of insulin.

Twenty-one years later, in 1980, he won his second Nobel Prize in Chemistry, along with Paul Berg and Walter Gilbert, for developing a DNA sequencing technique that is still used today.

Sanger died in 2013, aged 95.

Karl Barry Sharpless won his second Nobel in chemistry this week — Photo: GETTY IMAGES/BBC

Karl Barry Sharpless, 81, is an American chemist who developed his work with a “creative” approach to science, arriving at “click chemistry”.

Sharpless, who is currently a professor at the Scripps Institute, has based his work on theorizing and executing methods for molecules to bind to each other. He himself called this process “click chemistry,” in which one molecule, through a process of catalysis, can bond to another. It comes to the junction of elements that were previously very difficult to unite.

The scientist received the 2001 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for this theory. This year, he won the award again because separate groups of scientists — one led by Sharpless himself — were able to demonstrate the effectiveness of the theory proposed 21 years ago.

In this way, he became the second scientist, along with Frederik Sanger, to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry twice.