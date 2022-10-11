North Korea says latest ballistic missile tests were ‘tactical nuclear’ exercises

State-run KCNA news agency reported that the launches were a response to maneuvers by the United States, Japan and South Korea.

STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP

Kim Jong Un personally watched the North Korean missile launches



THE North Korea reported on Monday that the recent North Korean missile launches were all tactical nuclear exercises. “Korean People’s Army units tasked with the use of tactical nuclear weapons organized military exercises from September 25 to October 9 to verify and assess the country’s nuclear deterrent and counter-attack capability, which constitutes a stern warning to enemies. ,” state-run news agency KCNA posted, adding that all launches were personally watched by the leader. Kim Jong Un and that the leader “guided the military exercises on the spot”. According to KCNA, the increase in recent tests was a response to maneuvers by the three countries. South Korea, Japan and United States have stepped up joint naval exercises in recent weeks, angering the North, which sees the exercises as an invasion rehearsal and uses them to justify its missile launches. Last week, Pyongyang fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile at the Japanwhile officials and analysts say it has completed preparations for a new nuclear test.

At a congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea and chairman of its Central Military Commission in January 2021, Kim outlined a five-year military plan in which he outlined the development of smaller, lighter nuclear weapons for “more tactical uses”. The country revised its nuclear laws in September, contemplating a wide range of scenarios in which it could use its nuclear weapons, with Kim declaring North Korea an “irreversible” nuclear power, closing off the possibility of a dialogue on its denuclearization. For analyst Ankit Panda, North Korea’s assertion that its missile launches are a “response” to US and South Korean exercises is part of “a well-known spiral dynamic” on the Korean peninsula. “I am concerned that this is the beginning of a dangerous dynamic on the Korean peninsula, where we have two states in fierce rivalry and each face strong incentives to fire first in a serious crisis,” he warned.

*With information from AFP