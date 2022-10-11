“Not even listed”; Abel Ferreira ‘holds sorrows’ and gringo loses morale at Palmeiras

O palm trees ended up slipping in front of Atlético-GO, at Antônio Accioly, reducing by 2 points the difference in relation to Internacional, who beat Goiás by 4 to 2. The team led by Abel Ferreira, however, still has a 10 advantage, that is , knows that it depends only on you to lift another cup of the Brazilian Championship.

The coaching staff has been doing everything to avoid any surprises along the way, paying special attention to the physical and mental aspects of 100% of the cast. Nonetheless, not all players that are available in the squad have a lot of morale with the Portuguese coachespecially some, which seem to have been “forgotten”.

One of the main cases involves Flaco Lópezthe most expensive signing in recent years, who remained on the bench during the 90 minutes of the draw against Goiás, on Monday night (10). The striker, however, has not entered the field for six games for Verdão and continues without receiving chances, remaining at the end of the line in the dispute for position.

A possible “grief” with the technician may existnot least because the watershed for the gringo to stop being among the main candidates for the title was the first leg of the Libertadores semifinals, against Athletico-PR, in which he missed a clear chance at the very beginning of the duel, turning was the subject of the press conference.

“We had two opportunities that we could have done. One at the feet of López, who was alone, isolated… It lacked a little more calm and, surely, next time he will be calmer to give two touches and not be hasty in the submission“commented Abel Ferreira, who after that, no longer used shirt 18, giving chances to Merentiel.