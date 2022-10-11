NUBANK: Check out the new ULTRAVIOLETA card annuity EXEMPTION rule

Recently, Nubank announced that it will cut the investment target in half for users who want to eliminate maintenance fees for the Ultravioleta card.

The users of Ultraviolet of Nubank can get an annuity exemption more easily, this is the novelty of fintech. The company recently announced that it will cut the investment target in half for those who want to zero credit card maintenance fees.

With the new initiative, to be exempt from the annual fee, it will only be necessary to have invested R$ 50 thousand in Nubank or in the NuInvest brokerage. Before, the minimum amount to be able to zero the fees was R$ 150 thousand invested. It is worth mentioning that the monthly fee for the Ultraviolet card is R$ 49.

Advantages of Nubank Ultraviolet

Discover the main benefits of Nubank Ultraviolet:

Instant cashback that does not expire and automatically yields 200% of CDI per year;

Free travel insurance;

Free access to the VIP lounge at Guarulhos International Airport;

Exclusive design in metal without number, which brings greater security to customers. Card data can be viewed by the fintech app;

Monthly fee of BRL 49 is exempt if spending on the card is from BRL 5,000 a month, or with an investment of BRL 50,000 between Nubank and Nu Invest.

How to apply for Nubank Ultraviolet?

At first, to apply for the card, the interested party must access the Nubank website and enter the waiting list. However, it is worth mentioning that there is no minimum income requirement.

That’s because, only after the person is called by the digital bank will their credit history be analyzed. If there is approval, an email and a message will arrive on the Nubank application.

Finally, to confirm the release of the credit card, simply access the application safely and quickly.

Nubank Ultravioleta cashback yield

card income Ultraviolet can be verified through the financial institution’s application. The procedure is very simple, just follow the steps below:

First, access the Nubank app; Also, on the home screen, tap on “My Ultraviolet”. It’s under the credit card section; Once this is done, go to the option “Growing at 200% of the CDI”; Then, it will be possible to view the cashback history of every month, with details of received, redemptions and growth by time; Finally, it will also be possible to check the accumulated total cashback income, from the first purchase made with Ultravioleta.