Nubank: See how to increase your card limit with THESE tips

O Nubank currently has approximately 50 million customers. By serving different user profiles, the limit for each individual is stipulated according to a projection of expenses. In addition, risk analyzes and external scores (Score and Serasa) are also considered.

“We care about people’s financial health. We also take into account how much it is possible to free up limit without the company taking risks of loss. Therefore, we thought of a limit that is in accordance with the expenses presented on the card” explains the Nubank.

Although some customers consider the limit provided by fintech to be too low, there are some ways to try to increase it. So check it out 7 TIPS crucial for you to increase your card limit.

Top tips to increase your credit limit

According to Nubank, There is no magic formula for credit limit increasesince it depends on the risk that each client presents to the institution. However, some user behaviors can contribute to the credit limit increase. Understand what they are:

Do not delay the payment of credit card bills;

Exploit the current limit a lot, that is, use available credit;

Concentrate spending on the Nubank account;

Avoid revolving credit;

Pay the total invoice by the due date stipulated by the digital bank;

Keep your income always updated on the Nubank app;

Keep the CPF without restrictions;

To have greater control of monthly expenses and avoid financial problems, users can also make an adjustment to decrease the credit card limit from Nubank. This procedure must be done through the digital bank App in the credit card area. To do this, just click on “Adjust limit” and drag the scroll bar to the desired limit.

Find out which credit cards Nubank offers

O Nubank is one of the largest digital banks in Brazil. Among the various benefits offered by fintech, credit cards are the most requested by customers.

Currently, the bank offers users three credit card options, the goldPlatinum and Ultraviolet, each with special and unique conditions.

Nubank Gold and Platinum Cards

First, the two types of card are the most requested by customers in the Nubank. Both have several benefits, such as 0 annuity. However, the difference between the tools is precisely in the advantages available in each one.

Namely, on the Gold card, customers can enjoy an extended warranty of up to 1 year, promotions on purchases made with the tool, insurance and protection for prisoners and protection on purchases for accidental damage or theft.

On the other hand, on the card platinumusers can benefit from travel consultancy, concierge services, international offers, car insurance or medical emergencies in travel and corkage exemption (customers do not pay the fee on the 1st bottle of wine in restaurants).

The most used card in the day to day of the customers of the Nubank It is in Gold mode. However, for customers who travel a lot, Platinum is the best option.

Nubank Ultraviolet Card

The Ultraviolet modality is more recent than is available through Nubank. The tool has, first, a differential in its physical model, for being in silver color. In addition, this model is the one that offers the most benefits to customers. The main ones are:

1% cashback on credit purchases;

Yield of 200%, if the value is saved;

Extended warranty on purchases;

Insurance (price protection, purchase protection, luggage, travel);

VIP lounges at airports;

Monthly fee 40% lower than other offers on the market, in Black and Premium modalities.