Nurse killed seven premature babies with lethal injections in hospital

A nurse went on trial this Monday (10) for murdering seven newborns and trying to kill 10 others. and 2016. Lucy Letby, 32, has denied the murders of five boys and two girls.

During the trial, however, prosecutor Nick Johnson pointed out to the jury how the hospital’s neonatal unit saw a “significant” increase in the death rate in 18 months from January 2015. The deaths, according to a report published in July 2016 by the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health, were described as “unexplained” or “unexpected”.

Also in his speech to the Manchester jury, Nick Johnson stressed that pediatric advisers realized that the deaths had a common denominator. According to him, many of the deaths occurred at night, when Lucy was on duty. Johnson added that “when Lucy Letby was moved to daytime, the fainting and deaths began to occur during the daytime.”

According to the Manchester Crown Court newspaper, Letby injected victims with insulin, milk or air inside the hospital’s neonatal unit, which cares for premature or sick newborns. Investigations point out that she killed one boy with insulin and tried to kill another with an injection of air the next day.

She was arrested and charged in November 2020. Lucy had already been questioned about the crimes twice, in 2018 and 2019, without any action being taken at the time.

According to England’s Daily Mail, the prosecutor said that the police discovered that the nurse “tracked” the family of some of the victims through Facebook.