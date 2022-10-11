One Lucky Girl and other bad movies that became hits on Netflix

A newcomer to Netflix’s Brazilian catalogue, Uma Garota de Muito Sorte did not take long to appear in the Top 10 – even after being detonated by specialized critics. With the success, Mila Kunis’ feature enters the list of “bad movies” that became a hit on streaming.

“A writer’s perfect life begins to fall apart when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school past.

Along with Mila Kunis in the lead role, The Lucky One Girl cast includes Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story), Connie Britton (The White Lotus), Jennifer Beals (Flashdance) and Justine Lupe (Succession).

We list below 7 films that, despite being detonated by the critics, guaranteed a great audience on Netflix; check out! (via The Independent).

A very lucky girl

Starring Mila Kunis, One Lucky Girl is the newest hit on Netflix. Based on the book by Jessica Knoll, which in turn is inspired by the author’s experiences, the film didn’t even take 24 hours to take the lead in the Top 10.

The drama, unfortunately, failed to win over the specialized critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, One Lucky Girl has only 41% approval. According to the site’s consensus, the film fails to capture the intensity of its base material, and also relies on clichés to develop the plot.

blonde

Inspired by the book of the same name, written by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde is a “dream biopic” by Marilyn Monroe. Directed by Andrew Dominik, the film features Ana de Armas as the Hollywood icon. The performance of the actress, it seems, is the only high point of the film.

Blonde fails to address only Marilyn Monroe’s suffering and pain. Even having led a life filled with sadness, Marilyn is much more than a simple tragic figure. By ignoring some of the more “luminous” aspects of this trajectory, the film got 42% on Rotten Tomatoes.

squad 6

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Squad 6 arrived in the Netflix catalog in 2019. Michael Bay’s project adopts the filmmaker’s characteristic style. That is: it is full of explosions, irreverent characters and electrifying action sequences.

Even conquering the audience of Netflix, Squad 6 was detonated by the specialized critic. Accused of being a “mass of clichés from the most basic action movies”, 6 Squadron secured a 36% approval on Rotten Tomatoes. Even so, the film should get a sequel.

The Woman at the Window

The Woman in the Window had everything to go right: script by Tracy Letts, direction by Joe Wright and an impressive cast of stars – formed by Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Jennifer Jason-Leigh, Gary Oldman and Wyatt Russell.

Even so, the thriller was heavily criticized for the way it develops its story – and for the weird narrative decisions made in the third act. As a result, The Woman in the Window remains with only a 26% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

spiderhead

Released on Netflix in 2022, Spiderhead remained a long time in the Top 10 on the platform. The great asset of the film is its cast, formed by Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett. However, not even the MCU’s Thor was able to save this inconsistent thriller.

Set in a maximum security prison, the film follows the story of a pharmaceutical genius who uses inmates as guinea pigs in sinister experiments. Strange and baffling, the film has a 38% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Red alert

Touted as one of Netflix’s biggest investments, Red Alert stars an acclaimed trio of stars: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The film repeated the fate of Squad 6, winning over the public and displeasing the critics.

Like other items on the list, Red Alert was blasted for its inconsistent tone and clichéd plot. With only 36% approval on Rotten Tomatoes, the film should get a sequel soon.

Continuity to Love

One of the most unusual hits of 2022, Continência ao Amor transformed a cliché plot into a true audience phenomenon. The film tells the story of a young aspiring singer who falls in love after living a fake relationship with a soldier.

The film dominated Netflix’s Top 10 after falling into TikTok’s favor. The specialized press, as was to be expected, hated the feature (35% on Rotten Tomatoes). In addition, Continência ao Amor was accused of racism, misogyny and being a “military propaganda in disguise”.

One Lucky Girl, along with the other items on the list, is available on Netflix.