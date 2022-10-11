Organized Cruzeiro fans suffer heavy punishment and Mineirão suffers immediate consequences

On September 28, Cruzeiro’s biggest organized crowd got involved in a fight with representatives of a group from Palmeiras. While traveling to follow the match between Atlético-MG and Palmeiras, members of Mancha Verde (TO do Palmeiras) were ambushed by the Mafia Azul (TO do Cruzeiro). in the confusion, Four people were shot and ten were injured. caused by aggression.

This Monday (10), the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) informed the Cruzeiro supporters organization about the punishments that the incident provoked to the group. Mafia Azul was already banned from stadiums after conflicts with América-MG fans, but the return period ended up being extended after another fight. Now, the members of the Cruzeiro group only returned to attend stadiums with TO uniforms in March 2024.

In the sum of the penalties, the Blue Mafia will be in all about two years without entering a sports space with their props. And the restrictions don’t stop there. In addition to not being able to occupy space near the stadiums where Cruzeiro is playing with group symbols, the headquarters will also not be able to house fans on match days. Any failure to comply with the new MP sanctions will force the organizer to pay around R$50,000..

With the classification and achievement of the Serie B title in advance, the Blue Mafia will not be able to watch Cruzeiro in its first year of return to Serie A straight from the stadiums. Cruzeirenses can’t wait to witness Cabuloso in the elite of national football. For this, Ronaldo Fenômeno and company are charged for investments in the team, so that Raposa delivers the technical level that the fans got used to in the glory years.