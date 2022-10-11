Orlando celebrates regaining confidence after Santos’ rout: “They know what they’re capable of” | saints

– Trust, huh? A win with a balance like that brings confidence. They (athletes) know what they are capable of. It gives confidence for the next games – celebrated the coach in the press room of Vila Belmiro.

The team came from two consecutive defeats in the Brasileirão and entered the round in 14th place – its worst performance since the beginning of Serie A. To fix the collective problems and give more speed to the attack, Orlando Ribeiro pulled Luan from midfield and gave the vacancy to young Lucas Barbosa, only 21 years old.

– At the beginning it wasn’t supposed to start like it started, with Ângelo on the right. They (attackers) got confused and then adjusted. The move is a little more knowledge of the group. All sectors participating in the day to day. We gain experience and with help we get to know the group and find solutions to problems in the games – commented the coach, who played his fifth game for Santos.

In the first half, despite a good start by Juventude in the match, Santos took the lead with Lucas Braga. In the final stage, with the entries of Ed Carlos, Madson, Sandry, and then Miguelito and Camacho, Peixe took off, got three more goals and secured his tenth victory in the Brasileirão – a result that put him in 11th position in the table, five points behind of América-MG, the 8th place.

The team gets off on Tuesday and returns to training at CT Rei Pelé on Wednesday morning. The next commitment of the season is against Red Bull Bragantino, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista. The match will be played on Monday.

See other excerpts from Orlando Ribeiro’s interview:

Difficulty opening the Youth defense in the first half

– We expected Juventude to be a little further behind. If they didn’t, we’d find a way. That was the idea. A 4-2-4 and arriving at the edges, on the side of the area and with two forwards inside. From the moment the goal came out, the idea worked. With the score in front, we thought it was better to change again and it ended up working out too.

About Ed Carlos and Miguelito, and the transition from grassroots to professional

– Ed Carlos is a 10. An articulate midfielder, who has a good assist. He can play closer to the attackers. If he will not have difficulties in marking as second midfielder.

– We have put them (Miguel and Ed Carlos) there because we know them from under-20. It makes it easier when we need to explain something. I’ve been in the professional for a short time and we need to buy time. The boys know our idea, how we think and make it easier on the field. I think it worked. We have to think about the group. Santos has a group that we will need at some point. We don’t rule anyone out. Those who did not come, who entered a little, deserve attention because it may be that later on we will need them

About the absence of Zanocelo

– My biggest concern is with those who are not on the team. We always have to talk and guide. Zanocelo left the team because we thought we needed to attack a little more. A little more midfielders and forwards. His character is different. That doesn’t mean he won’t have more opportunities. Everyone in the group will have opportunities at some point. I can’t say when, but they have to be prepared.

