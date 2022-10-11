Overwatch 2 has disabled heroes and suffers another DDoS attack

Admin 6 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 5 Views

Things aren’t looking good for Overwatch 2. Blizzard has released two less than encouraging announcements, especially for those who play as Bastion and Torbjörn. In addition to the two heroes being disabled, the servers suffered cyber attacks again.

Bastion and Torbjörn have been having some bugs in their abilities, so they’ve been removed from all modes — but the latter will still be playable in Quick Play. See the statement below:

Bastion and Torbjörn will make a quick visit to the workshop while we fix some bugs in their skill kits. Bastion will be unavailable in all modes during this time, while Torbjörn will still be playable in Quick Play.

Blizzard’s servers (including those for Overwatch 2) are under attack again. The company has already said that it works to normalize the complications on Twitter. Check out:

We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack that may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to resolve this issue.

Blizzard fixes auto-buy bug in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2’s automatic purchases have been disabled after a lot of feedback from the community. However, Blizzard is not committed to providing players with a refund. Understand here!

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Apple Watch: watch functions impress netizens

The smart watch line Apple Watch is known for its premium character, with prices that …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved