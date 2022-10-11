Overwatch 2 has disabled heroes and suffers another DDoS attack

Things aren’t looking good for Overwatch 2. Blizzard has released two less than encouraging announcements, especially for those who play as Bastion and Torbjörn. In addition to the two heroes being disabled, the servers suffered cyber attacks again.

Bastion and Torbjörn have been having some bugs in their abilities, so they’ve been removed from all modes — but the latter will still be playable in Quick Play. See the statement below:

🚨 QUICK PSA 🚨 Bastion and Torbjörn will be taking a quick trip to the workshop while we iron out a few bugs in their ability kits! 🛠️ Bastion will be unavailable in all modes during this time, while Torbjörn will still be playable in Quick Play. pic.twitter.com/ghjLL5KV7b — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 10, 2022

Bastion and Torbjörn will make a quick visit to the workshop while we fix some bugs in their skill kits. Bastion will be unavailable in all modes during this time, while Torbjörn will still be playable in Quick Play.

Blizzard’s servers (including those for Overwatch 2) are under attack again. The company has already said that it works to normalize the complications on Twitter. Check out:

[#BNet] We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) October 11, 2022

We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack that may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to resolve this issue.

Blizzard fixes auto-buy bug in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2’s automatic purchases have been disabled after a lot of feedback from the community. However, Blizzard is not committed to providing players with a refund. Understand here!