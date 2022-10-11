Palmeiras beats Brasil de Pelotas and advances to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil Sub-20 | palm trees

Palmeiras beat Brasil de Pelotas by 2-1, on Monday afternoon, at Academia de Futebol 2, in Guarulhos, for the second of the round of 16 clash of the Copa do Brasil Sub-20.
The two teams disputed the second half of the confrontation, which ended up being postponed last Sunday due to heavy rains that hit the capital of São Paulo. In the final 45 minutes, Verdão won with goals from Daniel and Ruan Ribeiro.
In the first leg, played in Pelotas, Palmeiras had won 3-0, advancing from the stage with a 5-1 rout on aggregate.
Palmeiras beat Brasil de Pelotas and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil under-20 – Photo: Fabio Menotti
Palmeiras awaits the definition of the other classifieds to know the opponent of the next phase. In addition to Verdão, Flamengo, Iape-MA, Fluminense-PI, Ceará and Internacional are guaranteed in the quarterfinals.
The duels of the next phase of the tournament will be consolidated from the national ranking of CBF clubs.
Played since 2012, the Copa do Brasil under-20 had Palmeiras as the great champion in the 2019 season. The biggest winner of the competition is São Paulo, with three titles (2015, 2016 and 2018).
