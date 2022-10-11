Palmeiras draw with Atlético-GO and advantage at the tip is 10 points

Palmeiras did not make a great match and only drew with Atlético-GO, in Goiânia, tonight (10). The 1 to 1 makes Alviverde remain unbeaten as a visitor. The advantage for the vice-leader of the Brasileirão, Internacional, dropped to ten points: 67 to 57. At the beginning of the 31st round, the difference was 12.

Atlético-GO, which fights at the bottom of the table, won a valuable point against the best team in the competition. Occupying the 18th position, Dragão has 29 points, four less than Ceará, the first team outside the sticking zone.

game chronology

Palmeiras opened the scoring at 3 minutes into the second half, after Scarpa’s cross, in a corner, and Murilo’s header. At 19′, Atlético-GO equalized: Dudu from Atlético received a good throw on the right and, with space, crossed low. Weverton spread, and Shaylon, on the rebound, sent it to the net.

Palmeiras game: Open and insistent

Palmeiras had a good first half, but they also exposed themselves a little more than usual. In two moves, he saw Gómez and Weverton save clear chances. But he also came close to scoring a goal a few times – especially with a good shot by Scarpa, from afar, and a header by Murilo at close range. In the second stage, Palmeiras opened the scoring, but seemed to feel the heat from Goiás and lost its rhythm. In the end, he played with crossed balls in the area, without success.

Best of Palmeiras

Murilo, for scoring the winning goal and not losing virtually any play back.

Worst of Palmeiras

Mayke didn’t work as a winger tonight. It didn’t make a mistake, but it didn’t show up.

Atlético-GO game: Team was brave

Atlético gave space in the first half, but had two sharp chances, in which the experience of the alviverdes was decisive for the goal not to come out. In the second stage, after being leaked, the team from Goiás was brave, drew and insisted. But it also started to lose strength and, in the end, it closed down to guarantee the result.

Best of Atletico GO

Renan made great saves and secured the score for his team.

Loss of Palmeiras for the derby

In the busy and open first half of the match, Palmeiras had a big loss for the classic against São Paulo, Sunday (16). Rony received the third yellow card after a tough foul in midfield and will have to serve a suspension.

Gustavo Gómez scored “a goal” saving over the line

In the 10′ of the first half, after Weverton went out badly and was dribbled by Luiz Fernando on the edge of the area, Gómez positioned himself on the line and headed the good shot from afar.

Weverton scored “another goal” saving face to face

The goalkeeper of Palmeiras and the selection was monstrous, at 34′ of the first half. Luiz Fernando made a great pitch for Rato, who left alone and advanced to the area. When trying to cut Weverton, however, he saw the goalkeeper grow and wait for his definition to disarm the Dragon striker.

Top scorer defense reaches 20 goals

Murilo opened the scoring in the 3′ of the second half and recorded two important marks: With ten goals, he drew with Gustavo Gómez, also this year, and Junior Baiano, in 1999, and became the defender who scored the most goals for Palmeiras in a season .

DATASHEET:

ATLÉTICO-GO 1 x 1 PALM TREES

Competition: Brazilian Championship, 31st round

Place: Antonio Accioly Stadium, in Goiania

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (Fifa/RJ)

assistants: Thiago Henrique Farinha (RJ) and Daniel do Espírito Santo Parro (RJ)

goals: Murilo, at 3′ of the 2nd half (PAL), Shaylon, at 19′ of the 2nd

Yellow Cards: Rony and Zé Rafael (PAL); Shaylon, William Maranhao, Edson Fernando and Jorginho (ATL)

ATHLETIC-GO: Renan; Dudu, Wanderson, Gazal and Arthur Henrique (Shaylon); William Maranhão (Raldney), Marlon Freitas, Edson Fernando (Jorginho) and Wellington Rato; Luiz Fernando and Churin (Klaus). Technician: Eduardo Souza

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa (Merentiel); Mayke (Wesley), Rony (Navarro) and Dudu (Breno Lopes). Technician: Abel Ferreira