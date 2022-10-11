Palmeiras leads the world ranking of clubs with Fla in 2nd; see list

The IFFHS (International Federation of Football History and Statistics) released this week the monthly ranking of the best clubs in the world. And the leader is Brazilian. Palmeiras, current two-time champion of the Copa Libertadores da América and first place in the Brazilian Championship, appears at the top of the list for the fifth consecutive month.

Just behind Palmeiras, another Brazilian: Flamengo. The red-black team, finalist of the current edition of the Copa Libertadores da América and the Copa do Brasil, also maintained its position in the ranking prepared by the IFFHS in relation to September.

In addition to Palmeiras and Flamengo, two other Brazilians are in the top-10 of the list: Athletico Paranaense, finalist of the Copa Libertadores da América, is in seventh place; Atlético-MG, the current Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champion, is ninth.

Italian novelty and São Paulo in the elevator

The only novelty among the top ten in the monthly ranking is Inter Milan, which until September occupied the 12th place. Now, the Italian team is 10th, place that belonged to Ajax. The Dutch team plummeted, and is now 16th in the rankings.

In addition to the Brazilians in the top-10, São Paulo, runner-up in the Copa Sudamericana, is another highlight on the list. Despite the defeat in the final of the continental competition against Independiente Del Valle (EQU), the tricolor team climbed seven positions in the list, jumping from 19th to 12th place.

Check out the top 10: