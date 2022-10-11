Palmeiras plays poorly and inattentively, but the Brasileirão Cup remains in their hands

Palmeiras didn’t play well today (10) against Atlético-GO and only ended up in a 1-1 draw. Despite the recent improvement of the Goiânia team, Alviverde was able to perform better and continue with the 12-point advantage over International, the deputy leader. The difference is now ten points, which still makes Abel Ferreira’s team continue with the Brasileirão cup in their hands.

With 21 more points up for grabs, Verdão would need to win four of the remaining seven matches to confirm the 11th title even if Internacional managed an unlikely streak of 100% performance. If the Porto Alegre team loses just one, three wins would be enough for the Palmeiras. The result still maintains the incredible invincibility of Palmeiras away from home in this tournament.

Combinations aside, Palmeiras today entered the field without the level of intensity and attention that marked this team throughout the Brasileirão, especially after the first 15 minutes of play. Atlético-GO managed to take advantage of spaces that Alviverde normally doesn’t give and only didn’t open the scoring because Gustavo Gómez corrected Weverton’s mistake by taking a head ball over the line.

In a rare counterattack to see Abel Ferreira’s team take, Wellington Rato came face to face with Weverton and tried to dribble the goalkeeper without success. There were two clear scoring chances.

In the second half, the São Paulo team repeated the strategy of a very strong opening 15 minutes and even opened the scoring with another corner goal, with Murilo, who also had a very good chance in the initial stage. The goal made Atlético-GO have to leave its field, giving the opponent the space he likes so much. But then came another mistake that these Palmeiras don’t usually make.

Dudu (from Atlético-GO) took advantage of the space left by Piquerez and Dudu (from Palmeiras) to receive alone on the right, gave a strong cross and saw Weverton palm. On the rebound, Shaylon was left alone to tie the match. Immediately after the 1 to 1, the hosts returned in full scoring in their own field, clearly celebrating the point conquered against the leader.

Palmeiras then regained possession of the ball, made substitutions such as Breno Lopes, Wesley, Navarro and Merentiel, but could not make goalkeeper Renan work.

