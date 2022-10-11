Palmeiras plays poorly and only draws with Atlético-GO, but continues with a good advantage in the Brasileirão

In a below-average game, the palm trees just tied 1-1 with Atlético-GO, this Monday, in Goiânia, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão-2022. Verdão took the lead with Murilo, but conceded the tie with a goal from Shaylon. With the result, Abel Ferreira’s team is ten points ahead of the Brasileirão, while Goiás remain in the relegation zone.

> PERFORMANCES: Murilo ‘plays a top scorer’, but Palmeiras makes a low start and yields a draw away from home

> See classification and simulator of the Brasileirão-2022 by clicking here



Intense start from Alviverde, but the scare is from the Dragon

As leader of the championship and great favorite for the title, Palmeiras sought to have a volume of play right away, but apart from a free kick by Scarpa and a cross by Piquerez, the chances were few at the beginning. Atletico-GO was really scared, when Weverton was too bad, he was dribbled by Luiz Fernando, who hit the goal, but Gustavo Gómez saved over the line.

Palmeiras fall and another scare for the Goiás team

After a more intense start, Verdão dropped in production and ended up being swallowed by the Dragon’s marking, which was dangerous in the counterattacks. In one of them, Luiz Fernando threw Wellington Rato face to face with Weverton, but the goalkeeper alviverde did well and took the ball from the opponent’s feet. Palmeiras responded with a shot by Scarpa and a header by Murilo, both defended by Renan.

Set pieces work and Verdão opens the scoring

Without touching the team, Alviverde came back from the break ready to score the first goal. It wasn’t working out in the played plays, that’s when Scarpa, in the dead ball, decided. The midfielder hit a corner kick on Murilo’s head who deflected it into the net to open the scoring just three minutes into the final stage. It was the defender’s tenth goal in 2022.

Dudu did not pierce the Dragon’s defense (Photo: Cesar Greco / Palmeiras)

Palmeiras “asks” to take a goal and Atlético-GO responds

After opening the scoring, Verdão returned to behave with low intensity and inattention. If in the first half he got rid of being leaked, in the second it was not possible. Dudu, from Atlético-GO, received a free-kick on the right wing and played to the middle of the area, Weverton still hit it, but Shaylon scored the net to equalize. 1 to 1.

Changes in teams, but without changing the score

Abel Ferreira and Eduardo Souza made changes after the score turned 1 to 1. The more offensive visitors, the hosts focusing on the defense. However, despite the fact that the Palmeiras had more possession of the ball, this dominance did not mean scoring chances, nor a change in the score, leaving the match tied until the end.

And now?

With the tie, Palmeiras goes to 67 points, ten more than Internacional, which is the runner-up. In this way, Abel’s team loses two points from the advantage it had in the lead. In the next round, they face São Paulo, this Sunday, at Allianz Parque. Atlético-GO reached 29 points and remains in the relegation zone of the championship. In the next round, they face Juventude, away from home.

DATASHEET

ATLÉTICO-GO 1 x 1 PALM TREES

Place: Antônio Accioly, in Goiania (GO)

Date-Time: 10/10/2022 – 18:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (Fifa/RJ)

Assistants: Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ) and Daniel do Espirito Santo Parro (RJ)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Audience/Income: 12,089 fans / BRL 805,320.00

Yellow cards: Shaylon, Jorginho, Willian Maranhão and Edson Fernando (AGO) Zé Rafael and Rony (PAL)

red cards: –

goals: Murilo (3’/2nd T) (0-1), Shaylon (19’/2nd T) (1-1)

ATHLETIC-GO: Renan; Dudu, Wanderson, Gazal and Arthur Henrique (Shaylon, at 15’/2ºT); Willian Maranhão (Klaus, at 37’/2ºT), Edson Fernando (Jorginho, at 15’/2ºT) and Marlon Freitas; Wellington Rato, Luiz Fernando (Léo Pereira, at 27’/2nd) and Churín (Rhaldney, at 37’/2nd). Technician: Eduardo Souza.

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez (Vanderlan, at 45’/2nd); Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa (Rafael Navarro, at 36’/2ºT); Mayke (Wesley, at 30’/2ºT), Dudu (Breno Lopes, at 30’/2ºT) and Rony (Merentiel, at 36’/2ºT). Technician: Abel Ferreira.