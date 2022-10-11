‘Plays a lot, but it’s boring for c…’

PSG and Benfica drew 1-1 in the Champions League

This Tuesday (11), the PSG received the benfica in the Parc des Princes for the fourth round of the group stage of Champions League. Mbappe opened the scoring in the first half, but João Mario sought the 1-1 tie that kept fighting for position in group H.

After the match, the scorer of the Encarnados goal was 100% sincere when asked about Neymar.

In an interview with TNT Sports, João Mário praised the striker of PSG and gives Brazilian Team.

“He plays a lot, but he’s boring as hell on the field (laughs). One of the best players in the world, very talented, I think he has the need to play with players on the field, absolutely normal. Above all, it’s a pleasure for us to play against him, because he’s someone different and we can see that in both games.s”, said the Portuguese.

With the result, the Parisian team continues to lead group H, with 8 points, but tied on points with benfica, which loses in the tie-breaking criteria. Both teams could guarantee early classification in this match.

In the next round, on the 25th, Benfica faces the Juventus at home, while PSG host Maccabi Haifa.

At the weekend, the two teams return to focus on the national championships, with Benfica facing Caldas, for the Portuguese Cup on Saturday (15), while, on the following day, PSG has a classic against Olympique de Marseille with broadcast. by ESPN on Star+.