Polite and calm, Abel admits bad game and doesn’t talk about selection

The last time he gave a press conference, Abel Ferreira left a bad impression, even with his team beating Botafogo at Engenhão, 3-1, in a comeback. The answer to a question was so cross that, two games later — he was suspended in the last round — he returned to talk about the topic today (10).

Abel opened the press conference, after the 1-1 draw with Atlético-GO, recalling the incident and saying that he had talked to reporter Guilherme Gonçalves, from TV Litoral News, whom he treated a week ago in Rio.

“The matter is resolved and clarified with Guilherme”, he said, very calm this time, asking for the matter not to be discussed further.

Such was the concern with not expressing himself nervously, that Abel made a complete detour to refuse to answer a question about the possibility of accepting an invitation to direct the Brazilian or the Portuguese team.

“Look, I don’t think you’re going to be offended or upset. The questions are legit and so are the answers. But I’m not going to answer that question for you, okay? Don’t be offended,” said the coach.

Palmeiras started well, but fell

As for the game, he stated that his team started very well in the match, but did not have a good performance from the 20th minute of the 2nd half. “If it’s true that we didn’t deserve to go down, it’s also true that we didn’t deserve to go out with the win,” he said. “The draw was fair,” he said.

“We realized how difficult it was to hold this team in the second half. It is a situation that I will analyze with the Health and Performance Nucleus. We wanted to decide as soon as possible, and little by little we were losing income”, he said.

The coach even finished praising the Dragon, when asked if it wouldn’t be frustrating to draw with a team that fights not to fall.

“You see a team that fights not to fall, I see a team that reached the South American semifinal, a team that does what it does against Fluminense and turns a 2-0 to a 3-2,” he said, referring to to victory over Flu in the last round.

“Today, there was no more than that. There is our demerit and the opponent’s merit,” he said. “When you can’t win, the important thing is to score points”.