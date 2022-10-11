Pope Francis calls for an end to the death penalty | World

On the World Day against Capital Punishment, Pope Francis renewed, this Monday (10), his call for the abolition of the death penalty in the world. Recognizing that, at this moment, “humanity is in grave danger”, Francis also invited young people to be “artisans of peace”.

“As you well know, we are going through difficult times for humanity, which is in grave danger. This is true: we are in grave danger”, said the pontiff, before a group of about 300 young people on pilgrimage to Rome, all from the Belgium. “Be ambassadors of peace, so that the world discovers the beauty of love, fraternity, coexistence, solidarity”, he asked.

The Argentine pope has again expressed his concern about the war in Ukraine, a conflict that has plunged Europe into its most serious security crisis since the Second World War.

Earlier, in a tweet translated into several languages, the pope advocated for an end to the death penalty. “I urge all people of good will to mobilize for the abolition of the death penalty around the world,” he wrote in multiple languages, in his accounts followed by nearly 50 million people. “Society can repress crime without definitively depriving its perpetrators of the possibility of redemption,” added the pontiff, who regularly renews his calls against capital punishment.

According to Amnesty International, by the end of 2021, 108 countries had abolished the death penalty by law, for all crimes. And there were more than 140 that abolished it in law or in fact, that is, almost three quarters of the states in the world.

At least 579 people were executed in 2021 in 18 countries, according to Amnesty International’s latest report, published in May, more than half of them in Iran. Among the latest countries to end the use of capital punishment are Equatorial Guinea, Malawi, Kazakhstan and Sierra Leone.

Ipec – death penalty: in favor, 42%; against, 49%, neither for or against, 6%; did not know or did not want to answer, 3%

On Sunday (9), in front of about 50,000 faithful who attended the canonization of an Italian bishop who dedicated his life to European emigrants in Argentina at the beginning of the 20th century, Pope Francis urged the world to learn from history. The alert was a reference to the threat of nuclear war in Ukraine.

On that occasion, he recalled the Second Vatican Council, held 60 years ago, as well as the danger of a nuclear war that was then threatening the world with the so-called Cuban missile crisis in October 1962. This diplomatic conflict between the United States, then Soviet Union and Cuba resulted from the installation of bases with Soviet nuclear missiles on the Caribbean island. “Why not learn from history? Also at that time there were conflicts and great tensions, but the peaceful path was chosen,” Pope Francis said.

This Monday, the Italian Catholic press recalled Pope John XXIII’s appeal for peace, launched through Vatican Radio, and which managed to stop Soviet ships loaded with missiles as they headed for Cuba. The American naval blockade was already prepared to intercept them.

Behind this historic papal call was a delicate diplomatic work by the Vatican, thanks to an enormous network of international relations and a cordial relationship between the then pope and Presidents John F. Kennedy (USA) and Nikita Khrushchev (USSR), the two superpower leaders.

After his contribution to the dialogue between the Soviet Union and the United States for peace in the world, John XXIII decided to write the encyclical “Pacem in terris”, published in 1963, on “the Peace of all peoples on the basis of Truth, Justice, Charity and Freedom”.