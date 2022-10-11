PSG owners buy more than 20% of Braga, from Portugal – 10/10/2022

This Monday, the investment group that owns Paris Saint-Germain acquired 21.67% of Sporting Clube Braga, a team from Portugal that is currently in third place in the first division of the national championship.

Qatar Sports Investments said in a statement the purchase of the team.

“Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), the investment group behind some of the world’s leading sports brands and businesses, has announced the signing of a share purchase agreement with Olivedesportos, SGPS, SA regarding the acquisition by QSI of 21 .67% of the share capital of Sporting Clube de Braga – Futebol, SAD (SC Braga), one of the main football clubs in Portugal”.

PSG president and group CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi praised the Portuguese club and its history.

“Qatar Sports Investments is proud to invest in leading sports companies and brands around the world, enabling them to reach their full potential. Portugal is a country founded on football, with some of the most passionate fans and one of the best training systems. in the world. SC Braga is an exemplary Portuguese institution, with an impeccable history, enormous ambition and a reputation for excellence on and off the pitch”, he said.

Paris Saint-Germain was bought by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011 and is responsible for the club’s rise.

Braga never reached the highest place on the podium in the Portuguese Championship, but they won the Portuguese Cup three times, and the Portuguese League Cup twice.