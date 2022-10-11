PSG vs Benfica | Where to watch the Champions League match live

The game between PSG and Benfica, this Tuesday afternoon (11) at the Parque dos Príncipes stadium, in Paris, will put the two leaders of Group H of the Champions League face to face. And the Brazilian fan who wants to know where to watch the game live, which will feature Neymar, Mbappe and company, can start to get excited.

The match will start at 4 pm (Brasilia time) and broadcast throughout Brazil, both on open and closed TV and by streaming, for those who prefer to watch the game online.

The atmosphere for the duel promises to be hot, as the first leg between the French and Portuguese ended in a scuffle, with Neymar very angry. The game played at Estádio da Luz was tied by 1 to 1 and kept open the dispute for the leadership of the key.

The hosts will have an important absence: Messi, who scored PSG’s goal in the first leg, is injured and out of the match, as are Nuno Mendes, Renato Sanches and Presnel Kimpembe, all handed over to the medical department. Sarabia was chosen by Christophe Galtier to replace the Argentine star.

Benfica also has problems and will not be able to count on injured David Neres, Lucas Verissimo and Felipe Morato. Former São Paulo player David Neres, by the way, was injured precisely in the first confrontation with the French and had to be replaced by Rodrigo Pinho.

PSG vs Benfica: probable lineups

PSG (Coach: Christophe Galtier)

Donnarumma; Ramos, Marquinhos and Danilo; Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti and Bernat; Sarabia, Mbappe and Neymar.

Benfica (Coach: Roger Schmidt)

Vlachodimos; Bah, Silva, Otamendi and Grimaldo; Florentino and Enzo Fernández; Draxler, Rafa and João Mario; Goncalo Ramos.

PSG vs Benfica: where to watch

The PSG-Benfica match will be broadcast live throughout Brazil, and fans who want to watch the match that leads to the leadership of Group H of the Champions League can choose between three options.

On open TV, the PSG game will air on SBT. On closed TV, the match will be broadcast by TNT Sports. The channel numbers for watching the game on TNT Sports are as follows: 108/508 (SKY), 151/651 (NET/Claro), 48/548 (Oi) and 648/100 (Vivo).

If you prefer, fans can watch the Champions League match between PSG and Benfica on HBO Max. The service is offered in two packages (Mobile or Multiscreen), with prices starting at R$19.90 per month.

PSG x Benfica