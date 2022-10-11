Putin Is Open to Meeting Biden at G20, Says Russian Chancellor | Ukraine and Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Russia would not refuse a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden at an upcoming G20 meeting. and that it would consider the proposal if received.

Speaking on state television, Lavrov said Russia would be willing to “listen to any suggestions about peace talks” but that he could not say in advance what the outcome of the dialogue would be in practical terms.

The United States had not responded to the Russian chancellor’s speech until the last update of this news.

Still, the speech signals a posture of dialogue on the part of Moscow, which, according to Western intelligence services, has been losing ground in Ukraine.

In September, the Ukrainian government announced an ambitious plan to retake several regions of Ukrainian territory invaded by Moscow. With military and strategic help from Western countries, the Ukrainian government claimed to have reconquered about 10% of the areas occupied by Russian troops.

Missile hits central Kiev as reporter went live

Also on Tuesday, the day after one of the worst Russian attacks on Kiev, Ukraine announced new bombings of strategic cities in the country. Missiles were launched against Lviv – which is close to the Polish border – and Zaporizhzhia, where Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is located.

Because of the new Moscow offensive, leaders of the G7 – the club of the world’s richest nations, which recently excluded Russia – have announced an emergency virtual summitwhich will take place this Tuesday with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

‘This is not a bluff’, says Vladimir Putin during speech

Despite the Russian chancellor’s speech, the Kremlin has adopted an aggressive and counter-offensive stance. Two weeks ago, Vladimir Putin made a televised address to the nation announcing the the call-up of about 300,000 reservists across the country, which led to a large wave of young Russians fleeing.

Days later, four regions of Ukraine – Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk – were subjected to a referendum organized and held by Moscow on whether local citizens wanted to secede from Ukraine and annex itself to Russia.