R$200 in the NUBANK CARD? See the concession rules

O Nubank is one of the largest digital financial institutions in the country. Proof of this are the more than 66 million people use fintech credit cards. Its trademark is the ease of use and monitoring of operations through the company’s application.

However, many other features surround users of the purple one of the Nubank, one of them being the possibility of using R$ 200 in the credit function. The limit is automatically released by the digital bank and, in order to be used, it must be activated by the customer.

Understand more below.

How to activate the R$ 200 on your credit card

At first, it is important to note that the tool is only available to those who have the credit card option. The option aims to provide R$200 for those who decide to opt for payment by approximation, also called contactless.

In short, the resource is aimed at the approximation payment modality, not being an extra limit. Users can only set aside BRL 200 from the total amount of their limit, in order to use for approximation payments.

To enable the option, simply:

Access the application Nubank; On the home screen, click on the profile area; Then choose the option “configure card”; Finally, activate the option “purchases by approach” (contactless).

If you want to disable the function, just repeat the steps and tap on the opposite option.

Nubank Limit Evolution

In order to explain to its customers how their credit card limits are defined, Nubank launched the “Limit Evolution”. The new tool will be enlightening for many fintech customers.

The credit card limit of Nubank is determined according to the evaluation of the digital bank algorithm, which is constantly fed with new information. In short, the following are analyzed: financial history, default risk, income capacity, among others.

In this way, the new tool allows the user to check when he will have a new increase in the limit of his card. In this case, he can still choose whether to wait a little longer or ask for the raise immediately.

Here’s how to access the “Limit Evolution” function:

Access the Nubank app; On the home screen, tap on “Credit Card”; Then go to ”Adjust Limit”; Finally, tap on “Limit Evolution”.

The customer will be able to check the date of the next credit analysis, in addition to asking for more limit if the current one is not enough. In the “Result of the last analysis” tab, he can consult the data of the most recent evaluation made by the bank.