Rafael Sobis charges more than R$ 2 million from Cruzeiro in the Labor Court

photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/D. The Press After ending his career at Cruzeiro, Rafael Sobis took the club to court

Cruzeiro will have to defend itself from a new lawsuit. Former striker Rafael Sobis sued the club in the Labor Court of Rio Grande do Sul. He collects compensation for non-payment of severance pay and FGTS. The value of the action is R$ 2.2 million.

Rafael Sobis left football as a professional athlete with the Cruzeiro shirt. He said goodbye to the pitch in the goalless draw against Náutico, on November 25, 2021, in the closing round of Serie B. On that occasion, the celestial team did not gain access, which occurred this season.

Rafael Sobis had two spells at Cruzeiro: between 2016 and 2018, when he helped the club win two Copa do Brasil titles (2017 and 2018) and was Minas Gerais champion in 2018. He returned to Internacional, then defended Ceará and returned to Raposa for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, when the celestial team was in Serie B.

Rafael Sobis played 177 games for Cruzeiro and scored 37 goals. Before returning for the second passage, he had sued the club in the Labor Court, demanding compensation of R$ 3.2 million. However, the parties reached an agreement and the process was closed, which made it possible for the former striker to return to Toca da Raposa.