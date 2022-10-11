Registrations are still open for the FREE electrician course at SENAI; know more

The National Service for Industrial Learning (SENAI) is a Brazilian private institution that has the public interest and is not for profit. In addition, it was already considered by the UN in 2014 as one of the main educational institutions in the Southern Hemisphere. Thus, the institution supports more than 281 areas that are divided between technical and technological principles and human resources. Currently, SENAI has vacancies for a new course.

SENAI electrician course

SENAI has partnered with Neoenergia and is offering free courses in various locations across the country. Classes will be free and virtual, so you don’t have to travel to guarantee your certificate. Thus, to participate it is necessary to have access to the internet and also complete elementary school.

The course in question offered by the partnership between the two institutions is for electricians and has more than a thousand places. However, although the classes are remote, the student must live in one of the regions where Neoenergia operates. Furthermore, the program seeks to qualify civil construction workers with a 10-hour course.

Neoenergia is the largest private electricity institution in Brazil today in terms of number of customers, which are divided among 17 million distributors. Also, the company was founded in 1997 and operates in 18 Brazilian states. See below which of these states have open enrollment for the SENAI course:

Federal District;

Sao Paulo;

Bahia;

Pernambuco;

Large northern river.

How does the SENAI electrician course work?

The Basic Course in Electricity for Civil Construction has 1,100 places available. Classes will take place between October 24th and November 8th and registration is open. Furthermore, participants are selected in order of registration. That is, if there are still a number of places available, when you register and meet the requirements, you will automatically be participating in the course.

Thus, the number of vacancies will be divided by the states, being:

Bahia – 440 vacancies;

Rio Grande do Norte – 110 places;

Pernambuco – 275 vacancies;

Federal District – 75 vacancies

São Paulo – 200 vacancies.

In addition, to participate it is necessary to fulfill some prerequisites; are they:

Be a construction professional;

Have up to the 5th grade of elementary school completed;

Live in one of the states described above;

Possess basic knowledge of internet browsing;

Have basic computer knowledge;

Have a computer that can meet the requirements requested by the program.

How to register for the course?

Applications began on October 3rd and remain open until October 17th. Thus, in order to register, the candidate must enter the Neoenergia Improvement Program website (bit.ly/3elinja). Also, Neoenergia has made its e-mail available so that anyone who has any questions can get in touch, being the e-mail address: suporteava_neoenergia@fieb.org.br. In addition, after the registration is approved, the student will already have access to the platform that offers the classes.

