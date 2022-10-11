RICARDO FELTRIN – Record recovers system, but file remains hostage

RecordTV’s Technology and Security department is gradually mitigating the effects of the cyber invasion suffered last Saturday. A group of “hackers”, using a program that hijacks and encrypts data, took away the broadcaster’s access to its own visual content file.

No program, report or recorded frame can be accessed after the invasion, which led the station to live in chaos.

On Monday night, however, almost all the computers in the newsroom can be restarted without risk. Access to corporate email is also normalized.

However, there is still no information as to whether the “invaders” obtained copies of what was on the intranet of Bishop Edir Macedo’s station, which was also invaded (including the content of the emails). However, apparently this part is already under the control of the broadcaster.

understand the case

Last Saturday, a hitherto unknown group “hijacked” all recorded content of reports, pictures and programs. They are years of past recordings or that would still be shown by Record.

According to journalist Felipe Payão, from the TecMundo website, Record was killed by a “ransomware” called BlackCat, which had access to employee data, network map and even financial data.

“Ransomware” is a type of “malware” (you can call it a virus for ease) that hijacks a company’s data and then encrypts it.

The authors almost always ask for a ransom to return them, as happened last year with JBS. The protein giant admitted paying $11 million to get the “key” back.

Race against time

The sectors directly affected by the “hacker attack” were entertainment and news programs, such as “Domingo Espetacular” and “Câmera Record”.

Both had to run to cover “holes” in the agenda, caused by the impossibility of accessing this material.

For this they used content from physical media files, such as disks, tapes and “cards”.

Live coverage was only affected on Saturday (08), because “Fala Brasil” had articles that should be accessed in the “kidnapped” file. The newscast ended early and the series “Everybody Hates Chris” aired.

The broadcaster has had no problems with live broadcasts since then.

Other side

So far the Record has not released any note about the case.