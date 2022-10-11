RJ will be the 1st city in Brazil to authorize IPTU payment in cryptocurrencies

posted on 10/11/2022 15:46



The city of Rio de Janeiro authorized this Tuesday (10/11), companies to use cryptocurrencies to pay the Urban Property and Territorial Property Tax (IPTU). The capital of Rio de Janeiro then becomes the first Brazilian city to allow this type of operation.

In order to have this opportunity, the company must be accredited with the municipality, have a CNPJ, keep the registration of its customers updated in a similar way to the determinations of the Central Bank of Brazil for financial institutions and have a service provision contract with one of the banks city ​​hall collectors.

The decree establishing the measure – published this Tuesday (10/11) in the Official Gazette of the Municipality – indicates that the city hall will hire specialized companies to carry out the conversion of the values ​​​​to currency of assets in cryptocurrency. The municipality will receive 100% of the value in reais, that is, the current currency, at no additional cost to the city hall.

The list of accredited companies will be available on the virtual page of the Municipal Treasury, on the website of the Municipal Department of Finance and Planning.

Mayor Eduardo Paes praised the fact that the city will be the first to authorize the payment of the tax in cryptocurrencies. “Rio de Janeiro is a global city. Therefore, we are following the technological and economic advances in the universe of digital financial assets. We look to the future and we want to help it become the country’s capital of innovation and technology. And we’re already ahead. We are the first city in Brazil to offer this type of payment to the taxpayer”.

