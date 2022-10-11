Róger Guedes approaches his best career goals mark at his peak at Corinthians | Corinthians

One of the main hopes of Corinthians fans for the finals of the Copa do Brasil, which start this Wednesday, against Flamengo, at Neo Química Arena, striker Róger Guedes can reach his best career goals in 2022.

Timão’s top scorer in the season with 14 goals, he is just one behind the 15 he scored in 2018, when he accumulated goals for Atlético-MG and Shandong Luneng, from China.

The 26-year-old scored his 14th goal of the year in a 2-1 win over Athletico on Saturday. It was his ninth goal in the Brasileirão. This year, he also scored four in Paulistão and one in the Copa do Brasil, in a 2-2 draw against Fluminense, at Maracanã, in the first game of the semifinal.

Róger Guedes at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

Revealed by Criciúma, the striker scored 12 goals with the Palmeiras shirt in two seasons (2016 and 2017), scored 13 for Atlético-MG in 2018 and, in three years in China, added 27 more. For Corinthians, in two seasons, accumulates 21. Numbers are for official matches only.

Below, see Guedes’ performance year by year:

Guedes’ years YEAR GOALS TEAM 2014 1 Criciúma 2015 4 Criciúma 2016 7 Criciúma and Palmeiras 2017 8 palm trees 2018 15 Atlético-MG and Shandong 2019 13 Shandong Luneng 2020 12 Shandong Luneng 2021 7 Corinthians 2022 14 Corinthians

The goal against Hurricane made Róger Guedes the fourth top scorer in Neo Química Arena.

The striker reached 15 goals scored in the stadium with the white shirt and went on to share the fourth place on the list with Paolo Guerrero, hero of the world title, in 2012. For Corinthians, the striker of the current squad scored six goals in other stadiums.

– Its special. As I always say, it is an extra incentive to play at home, here the crowd encourages us from the first minute to the last – said Róger.

See the nine goals scored by Róger Guedes for Corinthians in the Brasileirão

Check out the top scorers ranking Corinthians at Neo Química Arena:

jo: 30 goals Romero: 27 goals Jason: 24 goals Roger Guedes and Paolo Guerrero: 15 goals rodriguinho: 14 goals

The 14 goals in the year make Róger Guedes the top scorer of the team in 2022. In the current squad, the vice-scorer is Yuri Alberto, who was hired in the middle of this year and appears with seven goals. Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Gustavo Mosquito, Fábio Santos and Adson have five each in 2022.

