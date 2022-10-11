Rogério Ceni asked to leave São Paulo twice; club denies

Rogério Ceni carried out what he had promised before the Copa Sudamericana decision. After failing to win the title with São Paulo, the coach, according to LANCE! found out, made the post available. And on two occasions. However, the board managed to convince the coach to stay at least until the end of the Brazilian Championship. In a statement, the club denied the fact (check out the club’s full note at the end of this text, updated at 4:05 pm).

That’s because it even had an impact on the change of tone in the coach’s lines after the defeat to Botafogo, in Morumbi. The meeting that sealed Ceni’s permanence – albeit provisional – took place shortly after the delegation’s return to Brazil. Therefore, before the duel for the Brasileirão.



According to what was found by L!, the change in tone involves at least two conversations that the coach had with managers, one of them being right after the return to Tricolor training after his stay in Córdoba. In both, Ceni asked for the accounts and was convinced to address the issue only after the Brasileirão ended.

To the report, two people close to Ceni point to the series of recent events as fundamental to his decision to make the position available to the board even before the end of the year. The leaking of players’ salaries to the club’s main organized supporters and the non-payment of what is due for rights such as prize money and image rights are the main ones. The facts displeased even the São Paulo soccer coordinator, Muricy Ramalho.

– I intend to fulfill it until 2023 (the contract). Nothing prevents me from leaving sooner, [porque] there is a bilateral fine in the contract. The club may not want me to stay… How many coaches close the year as a coach? There were three or four who managed to start and finish the year. Football is like that – said Ceni, who continued:

– We have to present results. If we don’t deliver results, it makes no sense to continue, neither for the club nor for me. This year, we were no longer able to present results, although I think that São Paulo managed to get far in several competitions — but they didn’t manage to achieve the main thing, which was to win a title.

NEW CONVERSATION IS EXPECTED



A new round of conversations between Ceni, his commission, Muricy and the tricolor top hats is expected at the group’s re-presentation after the defeat on Sunday afternoon this Tuesday (11), at the Barra Funda CT. The charge is for the beginning of the draft planning for 2023.

Also according to L! revealed, the management Julio Casares aims to hit up to two reinforcements hastily to help convince the coach to stay. It might not be enough. And it would turn into a huge problem, since, for now, there are no options for your place evaluated.

Check out the São Paulo note in full



Through its advisory, São Paulo informed L! who ‘is unaware of the information that Rogério Ceni asked to leave and that there was no need for the board to convince him to stay until the end of the season.’

