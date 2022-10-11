Romario declares vote for Bolsonaro, even without receiving his vote

Senator Romário (PL-RJ) declared, this Monday (10), that he will vote for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the second round of presidential elections against Lula (PT).

The confirmation, through social networks, happens after a bad feeling with the senator on election day. Romario was re-elected to the post by Bolsonaro’s party and supporting the current president. However, after voting, the Chief Executive declared that he had voted for Daniel Silveira (PTB) for the Senate, and not for Romário.

“About my support in the second round. The facts that I will report here are public. The president, even though he was from my party, decided to support another candidate, declaring his vote for him on election day,” wrote Romário.

“I repeat, I play for the team. I’m PL, I’m 22 and my support is for Bolsonaro. I have the PL, this is my position. It was that way throughout the election and it will continue to be that way, out of respect for my character. I am responsible for what I say and write, everything else is interpretation”, he added.

In recent days, Romário reportedly told interlocutors that he would not campaign for Jair Bolsonaro in the dispute against Lula, after the president declared his vote for another competitor. Last week, he did not appear on any of the president’s agendas with elected senators and other allies, who paid visits to him at Palácio da Alvorada.

to the newspaper The globeRomário said that “the president, even though he was from my party, decided to support another candidate, from another party, who was ineligible”.

Convicted by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) of threats to court ministers, Daniel Silveira received a presidential pardon from Bolsonaro, but it was not enough to reverse his ineligibility in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).