Russia expands use of Iran’s ‘kamikaze drones’ in Ukraine

posted on 10/10/2022 19:40



(credit: Handout / Ukrainian State Emergency Service / AFP)

In early September, Ukrainian forces reported shooting down the first Iranian-made drone used by Russia in the war. Known as “kamikaze drones”, the Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6 can target Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and destroy Western military armaments delivered to Kiev. Therefore, the increasingly frequent use of these unmanned aerial vehicles has drawn the attention of the West and led Ukraine to appeal for more military aid, as drones can in fact change the course of the war, so far favorable for the Ukrainians. .

Although Iran denies supplying drones to Russia, claiming neutrality in the war, the Washington Post reported the first delivery of the armaments in August. To avoid inserting Iran directly into the conflict, Russia painted the aircraft in its colors and renamed them Geranium 2. So far, Ukraine has reported shooting down dozens of them, including one 80 km from Kiev last Wednesday, 5 , and in Zaporizhzhia, where the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe is located, last Friday, 7.

The use of kamikaze drones is nothing new in warfare, having been used since the mid-1980s, but it is the first time that Russia would be using a foreign-flagged drone. Ukraine itself relies on modern US Switchblade 600s and Turkey’s Bayratkar TB2s – which may or may not carry warheads. But Russian air military experience can be a differentiator against the Ukrainians, in addition to the Iranian weapon costing much less than the American one.

“These drones can very clearly change the direction of the war, because Ukraine has a lot of difficulties from the air force’s point of view”, explains Christopher Mendonça, PhD from UFMG and professor of International Relations at Ibmec-BH. “At various times, President Volodmyr Zelensky asked NATO to hand over smaller planes or aircraft so that they could defend their airspace, and this is perhaps the biggest hole of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a think tank based in Washington (USA), so far the use of drones has not generated significant effects, especially in the face of the powerful US Himars that helped Ukraine change the world. course of the war in your favor. But its increasingly frequent use in warfare is raising alarms.

accurate and undetectable

The main feature of a kamikaze drone is the ability to not only inspect and locate attack targets, but to launch at and destroy them. The Shahed-136 is launched from the back of a truck and carries a warhead weighing around 30 kg. It is difficult to detect, so it “falls” from the sky without any warning and can fly many kilometers away from the launch pad for reconnaissance.

Upon sighting a target, it drops the warhead which can hit locations with precision. According to the Ukrainian military, these aircraft have already managed to destroy howitzers and armored vehicles used by Ukraine, in addition to killing and injuring soldiers. The military reported first destroying and capturing a Shahed-136 on 13 September in Kharkiv, after the city had already been recaptured by the Ukrainians in a surprise counteroffensive.

“Today, drones like the Shahed-136 offer a relatively inexpensive way for states and some non-state groups to mount long-range attacks on fixed targets or radar,” Justin Bronk, a military science researcher at British think tank Royal United, explained in Twitter. Services Institute. However, the drone has significant limitations, he says, such as commercial GPS, which limits its capacity and is subject to blockages, and carries light warheads (up to 30kg). “Which limits damage and viable target sets compared to regular bombs, missiles or artillery.”

They are small and fly low, which makes it difficult for them to be located by radar, and when they are spotted, they attack. “Some countries have developed in recent years some air defense components that are being ceded, albeit informally, to Ukraine to at least locate or check the presence and path of drones. But still without conditions to attack them” , explains Mendonça.

Iran does not provide many details on Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries (HESA) manufacturing drones, but in a promotional video for a military exercise aimed at provoking Israel in December 2021, Tehran showed the capability of its unmanned aerial vehicles. The Shahed – more than one line – were covertly placed in dump trucks before being released. According to Western intelligence information, its range can reach 2,000 km.

On September 23, the Ukrainian military also disclosed that it had captured the Iranian Mohajer-6 and displayed it as a trophy. The vehicle, which can reach altitudes of up to 5,400 meters and fly at 200 km/h, carried two Ghaem-5 air bombs, one under each wing, Ukrainian forces said.

Both drones would be used for the first time outside the Middle East. As revealed by the magazine newsweek As of September 2021, Iranian unmanned vehicles are widely used against pro-Saudi Arabian forces in the Yemen war. There are also reports of use in the Syrian war. In addition, Israel and the West accuse Iran of using kamikaze drones to attack Saudi Arabia’s oil industry.

strategic use

For Russia, drones are useful at a time when there are few personnel available – or willing – to fight in Ukraine and with heavy losses of military equipment, according to information from Western intelligence. Moscow has between 1,500 and 2,000 unmanned surveillance vehicles, but few attack vehicles. Negotiations with Iran, which is also subject to US and allied sanctions, have been to obtain top-tier military vehicles.

“These drones are a great asset that Russia is having,” says Christopher Mendonça. “They have already lost several of them, several were shot in the air by Ukrainian snipers. However, the Russians still have a great capacity, mainly because of this technology transfer that Iran has made. Iran has been a very important partner in this matter. technology, beyond China”.

According to a US official on condition of anonymity to the Washington Post in August, the agreement between Russia and Iran mandated that Iranian technical experts travel to Russia to help configure the systems, and Russian military officers underwent training in Iran to handle the drones. Zelensky criticizes Iran for denying the presence of its drones in the conflict.

According to Scott Crino, founder and CEO of Red Six Solutions LLC, a strategic consulting firm, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the Shahed-136 could provide Russia with an important counterweight to high-tech weapons systems such as US Himars missile launchers. “Shahed-136’s presence in the Ukraine war is undoubtedly changing Kiev’s operational plans,” he said. “The size of Ukraine’s battlefield makes it difficult to defend against the Shahed-136.”

“Although Ukraine also has its drones and its war specifications, it still does not have a full capacity to protect its territory from the action of these Iranian drones”, agrees Mendonça. “In those terms, the weak Ukrainian defense ends up giving the Russians on the other side a very big advantage.”

But it’s too early to say that the vehicles will be responsible for changes on the battlefield, especially with Vladimir Putin making even more serious threats, such as the use of nuclear weapons. So far, Ukraine has managed to shoot down about 60% of the Shahed-136s fired by Russia, according to the deputy head of the Main Operational Department of the Ukrainian General Staff, Brigadier General Oleksi Hromov, who says Moscow has used at least 86 of these drones. The question is how many were supplied by Iran.

In addition, Russia is not using aircraft directly at the front – currently concentrated in the east and south – according to the Institute for the Study of War. “(The Russians) have used many drones against civilian targets in rear areas, probably hoping to generate non-linear effects through terror. Such efforts are not succeeding,” the organization said in an Oct. 6 front report.