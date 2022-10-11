Russia is open to Putin’s meeting with Biden at the G20, says minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said today that Russia will not refuse a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden at an upcoming G20 meeting and that it would consider the proposal if to receive.

The group’s next meeting is scheduled for next month and would be the first time the two leaders have met in person since the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24.

Speaking on state television, Lavrov said Russia was willing to listen to any suggestions about peace talks, but that he could not say in advance what that process would lead to.

Minister accused the US of involvement in conflict. Lavrov also stated that the United States has long been involved in the war in Ukraine.

“It seems to me that the Americans have really been participating in this war for a long time,” the chancellor said. “This war is being controlled by the Anglo-Saxons,” he added.

Negotiations were refused by Moscow. Lavrov also said officials, including White House national security spokesman John Kirby, said the United States was open to negotiations but that Russia had refused.

“This is a lie,” declared Lavrov. “We have not received any serious offers to make contact.”

* With information from Reuters