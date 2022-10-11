Russian General in Ukraine Trades Tactical Strikes for Scorched Earth; read Roberto Godoy’s analysis

Sergei Surovkinthe Russian general of destruction, is in Ukraine doing what he knows: crushing strategic targets in 10 different cities and industrial districts.

Carrying out the boss’s orders, Vladimir Putin, launched a storm of at least 80 missiles fired mainly from the sky over the Black Sea. It hit urban areas, power plants, military installations, communications centers.

To take command of military troops in UkraineOn Saturday, Surovikin outlines a new architecture for Putin’s invasion, defining it as a war of destruction.

Known for the brutality of its operations, under the command of the general the war enters a phase of massive air strikes and without subtlety to hit civilian targets or basic infrastructure.

Resident takes some belongings after leaving his apartment in a building destroyed by Russian missile in Zaporizhzia Photograph: Nicole Tung/The New York Times – 10/10/2022

Some of the weapons at your disposal are new generations of existing models. One of them, the Zarkov missile, hunter of radars and drone command posts, is entirely new.

Another system that stands out in this new phase is the Iskander, version 9k720A, for ground launch, within an estimated range of between 300km and 1,000km, with a capacity of 1 ton of explosive. Its main targets are bunkers thanks to its characteristic of hitting, penetrating and only then exploding inside the target.

Its use can be combined with the Tornados, 9A52-4 300 mm unguided rockets. It can carry multiple warheads and 96 grenades – anti-personnel, incendiary or both together.

On the general’s destruction menu is also the Kalibr, a precision cruise missile. Like the Zarkov, it is launched from Bear TU-95 and Backfire TU-160 strategic bombers. They are accompanied by the MiG-31 armed with hypersonic missiles model Zirkon, used against very strategic and selected targets, such as power plants, refineries or military installations. Sukhoi protection fighters Model 30 and 35 are the scouts of General Surovikin’s fleet.

Injured man receives first aid after Russia strikes Kiev with missiles Photograph: Finbarr O’Reilly/The New York Times – 10/10/2022

The new generations of weapons now on display in Ukraine make it clear that Russia’s arms industry has not stopped all this time. Some of them were developed during the war to meet the needs of the invasion and show a new and more evolved generation of equipment already known.

As they are launched from the air, from bombing, the new generation of missiles was optimized with the new conditions, gaining, for example, in range and efficiency. These are equipment that have gained new and improved targeting systems, such as the Kalibr, without the previous versions having been retired.

A set of weapons that poses a new challenge to Ukraine, which so far has not shown the capacity to respond to the challenge. Even with the waves of Western equipment, the Kiev army doesn’t have the volume of weapons to face the new phase of Putin’s attack, or at least it hasn’t shown it yet.