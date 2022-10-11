Samuel Xavier comments on Fluminense’s moment

O Fluminense gained two days off after losing to América-MG, for the Brazilian Championship. The squad only reappears this Wednesday to start the preparation for their next confrontation, which will be against Hawaiion Sunday, at the Ressacada Stadium.

Tricolor will try to end the losing streak in Brazilian championship. The team has not scored for three games and, as a result, has lost positions in the table. Right-back Samuel Xavier spoke about the current moment.

“Bad. Three defeats like that couldn’t happen hoping for what we wanted. We were upset and so were the fans. A good atmosphere is a victory. A defeat starts to create mistrust in the fans. It’s the same team that had been winning and playing well. new that timing when things were going right”, he said.

The bad sequence left the Cariocas in fifth place in the Brazilian Championship, with 51 points. With that, Fluminense’s goal of being champion is increasingly distant. The leader advantage palm trees for Tricolor is now 16 points, which makes the title a practically impossible mission.

Until the end of the season, Fluminense will have some complicated games. After facing Avaí, penultimate placed, the cariocas will play a classic carioca against Botafogo. Corinthians, Sao Paulo and red bull Bragantino are some of Tricolor’s opponents until the last round.

