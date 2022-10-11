Santos performances: Lucas Braga scores two goals, and Miguelito debuts against Juventude | saints

Lucas Braga: started a little shy, on the left, but participated more in the game when he was moved to the right during the first half. In the second stage, he returned to the left and was one of Santos’ main offensive weapons. He scored two goals and went out to applause for Miguelito’s entry. Grade: 8.0 .

Miguelito: one of the great promises of the Santos base, the 18-year-old made his first match among the professionals and showed personality by risking dribbles and looking for the submission. He pleased the crowd in Vila Belmiro. Note: 6.5.

Best moments: Santos 4 x 1 Juventude for the 31st round of the Brasileirão 2022

Lucas Barbosa: midfielder replaced Luan, with the function of playing close to Marcos Leonardo and giving dynamism to the attack. However, he had an irregular performance and produced little. He ended up getting a yellow card in the first half. He was replaced at halftime by Ed Carlos. Grade: 5.0.

See the ratings of all players in the saints:

john paul [GOL]: 6.0

auro [LAD]: 6.0

(Madson [LAD]: 7.0)

(Madson [LAD]: 7.0) Luiz Felipe [ZAG]: 6.0

Eduardo Bauermann [ZAG]: 6.0

Felipe Jonathan [LAE]: 7.5

Rodrigo Fernandez [VOL]: 6.5

(Camacho [VOL]: 6.0)

(Camacho [VOL]: 6.0) Sánchez [MEC]: 5.5

(Sandry [MEC]: 6.5)

(Sandry [MEC]: 6.5) Lucas Barbosa [MEC]: 5.0

(Ed Carlos [MEC]: 6.5)

(Ed Carlos [MEC]: 6.5) angelo [ATA]: 7.0

Marcos Leonardo [ATA]: 7.5

Lucas Braga [ATA]: 8.0

(Miguelito [ATA]: 6.5)

