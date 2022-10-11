Saudade do mar, Portuguese partnership and strangeness with SP: what is life like for Vítor Pereira at Corinthians | Corinthians

Vítor Pereira’s first title at Corinthians could come in Rio de Janeiro, a city where some of the most iconic beaches in Brazil are located. Interesting coincidence for a professional passionate about the sea, who recently went down to Santos alone on a day off to stay in touch with the beach.

Born in Espinho, a coastal city in Portugal with 31,000 residents, Vítor Pereira will live his peak in Brazil in the matches of the final of the Copa do Brasil against Flamengo, the first this Wednesday, at 21:45 (GMT), at Neo Chemistry Arena.

Days after the grand final, on the 19th, at Maracanã, he will announce to the board his decision on the future, whether or not he will stay at Corinthians for 2023. It’s almost eight months in Brazil, with work starting at the end of February.

– I already talked to Duilio. He knows the timing for us to talk again. Then we’ll talk about the future. But at the right time. It has to be our president speaking, not me. Meanwhile, body and soul, with passion, giving everything for the club and then the decision (to stay or not). The decision has to do with the stability of the family. If they’re not okay, as much as I want to, I won’t be okay either. If you feel that stability… I know what I want. Let’s see if it’s possible – said Vitor, on Saturday.

With a contract until the end of the year, the coach became passionate about the Corinthians fans, but he still feels a certain strangeness with the city of São Paulo, a place he considers chaotic and unequal.

– You go to a fancy restaurant and, 100 meters in front of you, you see people on the streets. I had never experienced this in the other cities where I worked – said the technician at a recent CBF event.

Read too:

+ Róger Guedes approaches an unprecedented mark in his career

+ Where are the 2018 Copa do Brasil finalists?

1 of 6 Vítor Pereira has been with Corinthians since the end of February — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians Vítor Pereira has been at Corinthians since the end of February — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians

To people close to him, the coach makes comparisons and admits that he liked living in cities like Istanbul, Turkey, and Athens, Greece, when he worked in Fenerbahce and Olympiacos.

– He didn’t like São Paulo very much. He found the city ugly and dangerous when compared to the others he has lived in – admitted to the ge a person who has good contact with the technician on a daily basis.

Very attached to his family, Vítor knows that his wife and children are missing, who stayed in Portugal because of his mother-in-law’s illness. And if Vítor has not adapted 100% to São Paulo, convincing his own family to come live in Brazil, in a routine in which he rarely stops at home, seems unlikely.

Despite this, there is a huge effort by the board to convince the coach that he can be happier in his second season at Corinthians. Very close to Vítor Pereira, President Duílio Monteiro Alves very much wants to stay. Before his arrival at Timão, it was Duílio who convinced the coach’s wife, in a video call, that coming to Brazil would be positive.

2 of 6 Vítor Pereira training for Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Vítor Pereira training for Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

What has facilitated Vítor Pereira’s routine in São Paulo is the company of his technical commission. In addition to Vítor, there are two technical assistants, a physical trainer and two tactical analysts, all Portuguese. They all live in the same hotel, near Avenida Paulista.

Initially, the sextet lived in flats in the same building in a region closer to the Pacaembu stadium, but the noise of doors slamming at dawn disturbed the committee’s sleep. So, they chose to change.

Behind the scenes, Vítor Pereira is pointed out as a guy with simple habits, direct and authentic in his talks with employees and players.

3 of 6 Vítor Pereira and Luis Miguel, from Corinthians, with Glove de Pedreiro — Photo: Reproduction of Instagram Vítor Pereira and Luis Miguel, from Corinthians, with Glove of Pedreiro — Photo: Reproduction of Instagram

Outside the CT routine, he likes to visit good restaurants, drink beer and tell stories about the places where he lived. The assistant and brother-in-law Luís Miguel is a frequent partner in these programs. Together, a few days ago, they found influencer Luva de Pedreiro.

Vítor is seen as a “bon vivant”, someone who knows how to enjoy life’s moments. Therefore, he has been spotted a few times by fans in bars in São Paulo. In Santos, when he went to the coast to miss the sea, he was caught talking to locals very comfortable.

4 of 6 Vítor Pereira, coach of Corinthians, in Santos — Photo: Reproduction of Twitter Vítor Pereira, coach of Corinthians, in Santos — Photo: Reproduction of Twitter

Vítor Pereira and his commission drew attention upon arrival. From the early days, they called all players and staff by name. They gave the impression that they studied the cast a lot to minimize the impact of a new job with the season already started.

There is, among the commission, a very strong harmony. Good-natured, they make fun of each other constantly inside CT Joaquim Grava. The relaxed atmosphere helps in the rapport.

– The commission’s favorite habit is to pick on António Ascensão (physical trainer), everyone teases him and they have a lot of fun with it. He’s a rocker, he has tattoos, they make fun of him for the clothes he wears. He worked in the Gabon national team, he is from the mountain region of Portugal, he was born in a smaller village, so they keep picking on him all the time – says Brazilian assistant Fernando Lázaro.

Very Catholic, VP does not start a day of work without saying his prayer at the entrance to the CT, in a place where there is a saint. The habit is common among several athletes in the cast, such as Renato Augusto.

When the ball rolls for training, though, everyone is more serious. Vítor Pereira has a more imposing decision-making style in front of the squad, although he leaves the dialogue open to the players.

– He is a very reserved guy, we speak very little, he is objective and practical. It took a while to adapt to Brazilian football, knowing how things worked, today he is much more adapted to the group. He talks more than asks, but for us it’s beautiful, we understand the way he likes to work. And he leaves it open to talk and ask questions. In victory or defeat he is always a transparent guy, as he is in interviews. He talks when he’s good or when he’s bad. What happens in the interviews is exactly how he is on a daily basis – said Fábio Santos.

Under the command of Timão, the Portuguese commission has played 55 games, with 24 wins, 16 draws and 15 defeats. With an indefinite future, the Copa do Brasil may be the only chance for a title in the country.

5 of 6 Cássio and Vítor Pereira at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Cássio and Vítor Pereira at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ See more news from Corinthians

Your opinion is important to Timão! Click here, download the app and answer the Fiel Torcedor survey.

6 of 6 — Photo: ge.globo — Photo: ge.globo