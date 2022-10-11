Scarlett Johansson Complains About Being Hypersexualized Early in Her Hollywood Career: ‘Like an Object’ – Monet

+



Actress Scarlett Johansson was 19 years old when she starred in the romantic comedy Ponto Final – Match Point (2005) (Photo: Reproduction/Getty Images)

Actress Scarlett Johansson said she was hypersexualized early in her Hollywood career. The 37-year-old artist complained about her early roles and the way she was portrayed in her early films in an interview with actor Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast.

In Johansson’s assessment, her objectification caused her to miss out on good roles. She regretted the stereotype created around her when she was younger, but said she felt the film industry was improving.

Actress Scarlett Johansson in a scene from Encounters and Misencounters (2003) (Photo: Reproduction)

Johansson stated, “I kind of ended up objectified and stereotyped in order to distance myself from some of the work I wanted to do. I remember thinking, ‘I think people think I’m 40.’

“Since everyone thought I was older and that I’d been acting for a long time, I was kind of stereotyped into this bizarre hypersexualized thing. It was kind of like that. So it was a scary period for me. I bizarrely asked myself: ‘so this is it?’”.

Actress Scarlett Johansson in a scene from Black Widow (2021) (Photo: Disclosure)

She then expressed her optimism: “I see younger actors these days, in their early twenties, I realize they can do all sorts of things. It’s another time too. We can’t even stereotype other actors anymore, it’s okay, right? People are much more dynamic.”

Johansson started his career as a child, but rose to fame when he starred in ‘Meetings and Disagreements’ (2003), directed by filmmaker Sofia Coppola. She was 17 at the time and won the BAFTA for best actress for her work in the production.

Filmmaker Woody Allen and actress Scarlett Johansson during an event to promote Match Point (2005), in Italy (Photo: Getty Images)

In 2005, at age 19, she starred in Woody Allen’s dramedy ‘Ponto Final – Match Point’.

Over the past few years she has brought the heroine Black Widow to life in films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2020, she was nominated for two Oscars: best actress, for ‘Marriage Story’ (2019), and best supporting actress, for ‘Jojo Rabbit’ (2019).

