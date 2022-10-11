Scarpa kicks the bench after being substituted in the Palmeiras draw; video | palm trees

Gustavo Scarpa was caught irritated on the bench of Palmeiras after being substituted in the second half of the tie against Atlético-GO, on Monday night, in Goiânia, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship.

The midfielder had been making a good start until he left the field at 36 minutes of the final stage for Rafael Navarro to enter. Verdão, who took the lead and conceded the tie, failed to score the winning goal and maintain their 12-point lead in the lead.

With equality, the difference to Internacional dropped to ten.

Scarpa took the corner that led to Palmeiras’ goal in Murilo’s header. The defender, by the way, reached the mark of ten goals in the season alongside Gustavo Gómez, also equaling with Júnior Baiano

Didn’t like it! Scarpa appears angry on the bench

Gustavo Scarpa is the leader in participation in goals for Palmeiras this season. There were 28, with 11 goals and 17 assists. The midfielder is the biggest waiter at Verdão this year, with six more goal passes than Dudu.

In addition, Scarpa is the leader in finishing passes and also in on-target shots, ahead of Ron. In all, there were 52 games in the season with 11 goals and 17 assists.

With a contract valid until the end of the season, Scarpa will defend Nottingham Forest from next year.

Without Rony, suspended, Palmeiras enters the field again next Sunday, at 16:00 (Brasília time), against São Paulo, at Allianz Parque, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

