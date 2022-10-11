Season 4’s new heroes revealed

Prime Video has revealed what are the first images of the new superheroes of the highly anticipated season 4 of the boyswhich will soon debut on its platform streaming.

the super heroines Sister Sageplayed by Susan Heyward, and firecracker, played by Valorie Curry, are the new additions to the series’ cast. The Boys also has Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty in the regular cast.

The Boys saga also features an eight-episode anthology animated series, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, now available on Prime Video, as well as an as-yet-untitled spin-off set at the only US university dedicated exclusively to super -Young Adult Heroes, which is currently in production.

Sister Sage and Firecracker are the new heroes of The Boys

Valorie Curry most recently played Katherine, the female lead in the Imagine/CBS series for Peacock, The Lost Symbol, based on a book by Dan Brown, alongside Eddie Izzard and Ashley Zukerman. Valorie recently finished recording the role of Marissa with Finn Wittrock and Rita Wilson in Start Without Me, directed by Joel Gretsch. She was previously part of the cast of Sony/Amazon’s The Tick, together with Griffin Newman and Peter Serafinowicz. She became known in the Lionsgate film American Pastoral, alongside Ewan McGregor, Jennifer Connelly and Dakota Fanning. She also starred in Adam Wingard’s sequel, The Blair Witch, also for Lionsgate. Both films premiered in Toronto 2016. Valorie was named by The Wrap as one of 15 Rising Stars for Winter 2016.

Curry previously had a casting role in Kevin Williamson’s The Following for FOX, alongside Kevin Bacon and James Purefoy, and in the Showtime series House of Lies.

Susan Heyward was part of the main cast of the OWN series Delilah and can soon be seen in the Apple TV+ series Hello Tomorrow. She is known for her performance in the final two seasons of Orange is the New Black as Tanki Ward. Susan previously starred in Powers, the first original series for Sony/Playstation, and is also known for roles such as Cece Matthews on the HBO series Vinyl and The Following on FOX.

Other television credits include 30 Rock (NBC), Tommy (CBS), Conviction (ABC), Unforgettable (A&E), Law & Order (NBC) and 666 Park Avenue (ABC).

On Broadway, Susan was Rose Granger-Weasley in Harry Potter And The Cursed Child and was also seen in The Trip to Bountiful. She is represented by A3 Artists Agency.

If you don’t know The Boys series, you can watch its trailer here.

