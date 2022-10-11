Secret Invasion will bring a very different approach, says actress

Cobie Smulders states that Secret Invasion will take a very different approach compared to other Marvel Studios productions.

The actress will return to the role of Maria Hill.

“I’m really excited about it because it has a very different approach. Also, having Sam (Jackson) in anything is just thrilling to watch. I feel like the show will be able to define her character in a very interesting way that I’ve always wanted to see, and it’s also the most depth ever shown with Maria Hill (since her first appearance).”

told the TV Line.

“I think that’s the beauty of the series that Marvel is doing. You’ll really be able to get to know the stories of these characters, you know? Like… What are the conversations that go on when they’re just sitting around drinking coffee or something. This time, it’s not just about saving the world. So it’s really exciting.”

The series will arrive on Disney+ in Spring 2023, between March and June.

Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis YuSecret Invasion is originally a comic book series that hit stores in 2008 where the Skrull alien race infiltrates the superhero community.

Secret Invasion gives marvel studios is starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn like the Skrull Talos – characters who met in Captain Marvel. The two join Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami), Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) and Olivia Colman (The Crown).