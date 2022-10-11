see professions to earn well in 2023

Are you looking for a promising career that can offer salaries above R$10,000 next year? Know that some areas are already considered professions of the future, although they are already on the rise. We’ve separated some of the best options for those looking to start 2023 in a new career.

Check out the best professions to earn well in 2023

A survey by the recruitment company Robert Half points out some of the best professions for those who want to earn well in 2023. Check out some of them here (with their estimated salaries):

Private relationship manager: BRL 23,000 to BRL 39,000 Mergers and acquisitions analyst: R$ 14 thousand to R$ 21 thousand; Infrastructure coordinator: R$ 11 thousand to R$ 19 thousand; Information security coordinator: R$ 13 thousand to R4 21 thousand; Controllership coordinator: R$ 12 thousand to R$ 21 thousand; Controller: R$16 thousand to R$39 thousand; Supply chain manager: BRL 18,000 to BRL 30,000; Digital marketing manager: BRL 11,000 to BRL 27,000.

More professions of the future

In addition to the above professions, there are others that can be looked for right now and that are seen as futuristic. At least that’s what a survey developed by educational startup Tera and technology company Mind Miners points out. The data was also based on analysis by the World Economic Forum.

It is worth noting that all the professions of the future listed below are considered excellent areas to work in today. This means that they tend to become even more relevant as technology progresses. After all, they are all geared towards modernity and focus on the technological presence in life in society.

Product Management (or creation and administration of products and services); Data Analyst and Scientists; UX design (graphic designer specializing in user experience); Software development; Digital marketing.

To reach these five professional areas, the survey interviewed about 2,200 professionals. Most of them operate in the South and Southeast, especially in the state of São Paulo. Salary between R$ 3 thousand and R$ 6 thousand are observed for specialists in Digital Marketing and UX design. However, other careers can easily pay more than R$10,000 per month.

Tips for starting a new career

If you want to join any of the professions of the future, know that the path does not prove to be so complex. Contrary to what one might imagine, the market is looking for professionals who have practical capacity in the area, and training is a differential, but not a determining factor.

Investing in good courses and applying knowledge to build a portfolio seems to be the path most indicated by experts. By understanding the area, a degree will help you reach higher levels in your career.