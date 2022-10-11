See the embezzlements for classic

Palmeiras and São Paulo will have problems assembling their teams for the classic since Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

In the 1-1 draw with Atlético-GO, today, forward Rony received the third yellow card and will be suspended precisely in the São Paulo classic. Shirt 10 – who was hanging – was yellowed still in the 34th minute of the first stage, for committing a foul on Edson Fernando.

On the São Paulo side, coach Rogério Ceni will not have defender Léo and full-back Rafinha. The first was sent off in the defeat to Botafogo for committing a penalty in Tchê Tchê. The tricolor shirt 13 took the third yellow card against the Cariocas and will serve a suspension at Choque-Rei.

In addition to this, the teams continue with some names in the respective medical departments. For Alviverde, Raphael Veiga is recovering from ankle surgery and Jailson, who tore his cruciate ligaments in his knee in April and underwent surgery.

In São Paulo, the absences are: Arboleda (ankle surgery), Caio (knee surgery), Moreira (knee arthroscopy), Gabriel Neves (right knee injury), Nikão (physical transition after avulsion of the adductor muscle) and Diego Costa (knee tendinitis).

This will be the second clash between Palmeiras and São Paulo in this edition of the Brasileirão. Before, Abel Ferreira’s men won, at Morumbi, 2-1.

In the season, Palmeiras won the Campeonato Paulista on top of the rival, and São Paulo eliminated Alviverde from the Copa do Brasil.