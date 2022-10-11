Selection Radar: trio scores, but brilliance of the English weekend belongs to Bruno Guimarães | Brazilian Team

With only eight games with the national team, Bruno Guimarães has three assists and one goal. It enters the top 10 in the Tite era. He is practically a sure name on the lists for Qatar – whether you want the up to 55 names or the 26 for the Cup – but he was cut from the last FIFA date with edema in his thigh.

Back at Newcastle, Bruno showed why the English club was concerned and asked for the anticipation of the return to follow treatment. He scored two goals in the rout over Brentford (5-1). He was featured in a weekend of heavy artillery from Tite’s squads.

Bruno Guimarães kicks to score his second goal for Newcastle against Brentford

In the Arsenal and Liverpool classic, Gabriel Martinelli, outside Tite’s last list, made one more – the fourth in the Premier League – and assisted another – the second in the PL. The coaching staff looks very carefully at the young man (21 years old) revealed by Ituano. If you have in Vini Jr. a consolidated name for the attack on the left side, it is impossible not to look fondly at Martinelli from the same side.

In the same match, the leader Arsenal had the contribution of Gabriel Jesus, in the penalty suffered in the 3 to 2 on top of Liverpool, but mistake of another Gabriel – Magalhães, competitor for the fourth vacancy of Tite. He missed the ball and missed one of the Red Devils’ goals.

By Liverpool, Firmino came on during the match and scored his sixth goal in seven Premier League games – he still has three assists. The only outfield player not to take the field in France against Ghana and Tunisia, the 31-year-old striker is present for the dispute.

Firmino’s advantage even after being away from the Seleção for so long? He plays both as a centre-forward, with another characteristic in relation to all competitors, as he can act further back, in the position that Neymar and Paquetá often take turns in the Seleção – immediately behind the forwards.

Coutinho deleted and replaced again

Still in the Premier League, Antony did well again. In Everton’s turn-up, the ex-São Paulo player received at the entrance of the area and hit beautifully to score his third goal in three matches for Manchester United.

For the result of 2 to 1, Casemiro, holder for the first time in the PL, was decisive. First, he was disarmed on the home team’s first goal. Then, he disarmed and passed the ball low and in depth for Cristiano Ronaldo to turn the match. Casão, as he is called by his teammates, almost didn’t score a header as well.

This Monday, Philippe Coutinho, another who was not called up in September by Tite, made his tenth game of the season. He was substituted before the end of the match for the ninth time. Discreet and this time with the Argentine Buendía also as a starter at his side, he took a free-kick at the barrier in the first half and dribbled beautifully, but hit very high in the draw against Nottinghan Forest.

Coutinho and Douglas Luiz dispute the ball with a Nottingham player: Brazilian attacking midfielder did not have a good match

Tite’s midfielder, Lucas Paquetá gave his first assist in the Premier League in West Ham’s victory this weekend – 3-1 over Fullham, which had a beautiful goal from the former red-black Andreas Pereira. In the previous match, for the Conference League, Paquetá had already passed for another West Ham goal. It is an adaptation process for the national team player.

If the weekend did not have a goal from Neymar – PSG drew 0-0 with Reims – and neither did Vini Jr – author of beautiful bids in the victory over Getafe (1-0) -, Real Madrid had Éder Militant to win. The defender went up beautifully from a corner to make his first of the season.

The good news for Tite and the coaching staff is that Rodrygo is more and more a regular in Carlo Ancelotti’s team. They are fifth consecutive matches as a starter for the merengue team. And another player of the Brazilian team close to the Qatar Cup also because he delivers in more than one position – Rodrygo is easy to play on both sides of the attack and has also been experienced in the back.

Éder Militão celebrates after scoring Real Madrid's winning goal over Getafe

Also in Spanish football, Matheus Cunha played with Diego Simeone, in the 2-1 victory over Girona. He created a good move and left in the 65th minute of the second half for Morata to enter.