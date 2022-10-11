Selena Gomez talks about lupus in documentary; understand autoimmune disease – 10/11/2022

Diagnosed with lupus in 2015, singer Selena Gomez went through chemotherapy sessions and a kidney transplant because of the disease. The challenge of facing treatment in the midst of the height of her career is one of the themes of the documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me”, whose first trailer was released this Monday (10/10) by Apple TV+.

In the preview, it is possible to see sensitive images of the artist going to the hospital and having tests. The documentary, which arrives on the platform on November 4, promises to focus on the mental health of the former Disney star, including her diagnosis of depression and anxiety. In one of the excerpts, the singer says that she is “grateful to be alive”.

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that has periods of exacerbation (activity, relapses, or flare-ups) and remission (sleeping or inactive lupus).

In some people, the disease affects the central nervous system, which can cause emotional and mood changes or even more serious problems such as psychosis, seizures or strokes.

As there is no cure for lupus, adherence to treatment is considered essential for the control of symptoms and even their disappearance (remission).

understand lupus

The name lupus derives from a species of American wolf, the Canis lupus rufuswhose coat has a reddish color, the same color as the typical butterfly-shaped rash that appears on the face of people affected by this disease.

With a prevalence that varies according to each region of the world, it is known that lupus is more common among Afro-descendants, Asians and Hispanics, when compared to Caucasians.

Women represent 90% of cases, but men, less affected, can manifest more severe forms of the disease. In women, the condition is more common in reproductive age, but it can appear at any age, including children and the elderly.

Lupus is characterized by a dysregulation of the immune system that causes the body to attack its own tissues. This process causes tissue damage. [conjuntivo] which forms the structure that gives strength to your joints, tendons, ligaments and blood vessels.

When the disease manifests itself, inflammation and the immune response cause damage to this tissue, not only in the area of ​​your joints, but it can settle in any part of the body, such as the kidneys and brain, in addition to the membranes that cover the heart ( pericardium) and lungs (pleura).

Why does it happen?

The causes of lupus are still unknown, but what is known so far is that this is a multifactorial disease influenced by factors such as:

Genetic predisposition;

Dysregulation of the immune system;

Hormonal factors (female hormones);

Exposure to environmental factors (such as infections and smoking).

Discover the different types

The most common form of lupus is the so-called Lupus Erythematosus, which can be Systemic — the case of Selena Gomez — or Cutaneous. The first is so called because it is characterized by erythema — redness of the skin — and can affect any part of the body — hence the designation systemic.

The second manifests itself on the skin in regions exposed to the sun. But there are other, rarer types:

Drug-Induced Lupus – This presentation results from exposure to certain medications or drugs. These cases are resolved by suspending the use of the triggering agent;

Neonatal lupus – autoimmune disease in which there is a transfer of antibodies from the mother to the fetus, causing cardiac and cutaneous manifestations, which are often transient.

Learn how to recognize symptoms

Lupus is a challenging disease precisely because its symptoms can vary from person to person, and even evolve over months and even years. Despite this, the following manifestations are the most common:

Fever;

General malaise;

Skin rash, butterfly-shaped red spot on the face (90% of patients);

Skin rashes on other parts of the body;

Sensitivity to sunlight (skin turns red when exposed to the sun);

Mouth ulcers;

Joint pain (which can start in small joints – fingers, wrist, etc., but can happen in all joints) (90% of patients);

Anemia;

Loss of physical strength (asthenia);

Major hair loss;

More serious symptoms:

Central Nervous System (CNS) Problems –seizure and psychosis;

Nephritis;

Presence of fluid in the lung or heart.

psychiatric disorders in the SLE constitute a problem that affects approximately half of the patients in some period of evolution of the disease.

The name lupus derives from a species of American wolf, Canis lupus rufus, whose coat is reddish in color, the same color as the typical butterfly-shaped skin rash that appears on the face of people affected by this disease. Image: iStock

How is the treatment done?

Depending on the severity of each case, the therapeutic strategy will start with protective measures such as less exposure to the sun, as well as to artificial light that also has ultraviolet rays. Expert advice is to wear sunscreen daily, even indoors and on cloudy days. Applications should be repeated 3 times a day.

The reduction of the immune response is another goal that is sought to be achieved through drug therapy. For this purpose, doctors have the drugs listed below at their disposal, which will be used in a personalized way:

Hydroxychloroquine – in the past, this drug was used exclusively for the treatment of malaria. Today it is one of the most important remedies used in lupus therapy;

– in the past, this drug was used exclusively for the treatment of malaria. Today it is one of the most important remedies used in lupus therapy; corticosteroids – this is an important medication in acute and severe cases. However, they should be used in the shortest possible times and doses, due to their side effects;

– this is an important medication in acute and severe cases. However, they should be used in the shortest possible times and doses, due to their side effects; Immunosuppressants or immunomodulators – group of drugs that reduce the action of the body’s defense system, including chemotherapy;

– group of drugs that reduce the action of the body’s defense system, including chemotherapy; Immunobiologicals – reserved for a minority of patients who do not respond to previous medications or in peculiar situations identified by the doctor.

– reserved for a minority of patients who do not respond to previous medications or in peculiar situations identified by the doctor. To date, there are no scientific studies that guarantee the efficacy and safety of the use of herbal medicines in the treatment of lupus. Calcium or vitamin D supplementation may occur, at the rheumatologist’s discretion.

What to expect from treatment?

Specialists guarantee that more than 7 patients out of 10 achieve therapeutic success, which means control or remission of the symptoms of the disease. This leads to a reduction in the use of medications or even to the suspension of their use.

Just over 2 people, out of 10, may have more severe forms of the disease and, for them, adherence to treatment is the alternative to prevent the disease from progressing even further and even death.

The good news is that mortality has dropped a lot in recent decades for these cases, given the greater occurrence of early diagnoses, treatments with precise therapeutic goals and the availability of new medications.

*With Reporting information published on 03/31/2020.

Install the VivaBem app on your cell phone

With our application, you receive notifications of the main reports published in Live well and access tips on food, health and well-being. The app is available for Android and iOS. Install it now on your cell phone and have a lot of information in the palm of your hand to live longer and better!