Selena Gomez’s New Project Will Have a Mental Health Documentary Format on AppleTV+

Since embracing the cause of the importance of talking about mental health, the actress and singer, Selena Gomez, has gained prominence in special projects with the theme. This time around, the American star announced a partnership with AppleTV+ for a documentary about her life and her relationship to mental health. The attraction will be called “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me!” (Selena Gomez: my mind and me).

++Selena Gomez wins as “Best Actress in a Comedy Series” at the HCATV Awards. Know more!

The Gomez documentary will be produced and directed by Alek Keshishian, who is also producing Madonna’s “Madonna: Truth or Dare”, and will soon premiere on Apple TV+.

++Selena Gomez receives praise from US President Joe Biden at the White House: “Thank you for everything”

Selena Gomez will bring her real and lived experiences in the light of the cameras, sharing her experiences and her perspective to know herself.

“After years in the spotlight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected twist pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary covers his six-year journey in a new light.”

fact-checking content of Father Pee.

Don’t forget to like our Facebook page, on twitter and also on Instagram for more news from PaiPee.