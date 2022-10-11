“Send Marinho back, offer Rodinei and + 40 million freebies”; Santos holder becomes a request from Flamengo fans on the web

With an important performance in the rout against Juventude, the Rubro-Negra fans are asking for the hiring of Marcos Leonardo next season

Santos won the Youth 4-1 this Monday (10), at the Vila Belmiro Stadium, in a match valid for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. With the result, the team occupies the 11th place with 41 points. With no great ambitions for the season, the team is looking for a direct spot to the Liberators cup of the next season.

One of the highlights of the match, the center forward Marcos Leonardo, revealed by the base categories of Alvinegro Praiano, ended up arousing the interest of fans of rival teams. That’s because fans of Flamengo are on social media asking for the player to be hired for 2023. “Looking forward to the moment when Marcos Leonardo will be hired by Flamengo”, he wrote.

Other red-black already facilitated for the board and elaborated a ‘proposal‘ to be able to count on the goalscorer next season. “Send Marinho back, offer Rodinei as a gift + 40 million for Marcos Leonardo. Much is said about Pedro Raul, but M. Leonardo is a guy who can be polished at CRF”, wrote the Flamengo fan.

In search of the top part of the table of the Brazilian championshipthe next commitment of Santos is a direct confrontation against the Red Bull Bragantino next Monday (17), at 8 pm, at Estádio do Nabizão. Both teams are two points apart in the Brasileirão and are looking for a place in the Liberators in 2023.