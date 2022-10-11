Series B1 do Carioca has a complaint of manipulation of results; is the fifth in RJ since 2020 | football

The president of the Court of Sports Justice of Rio de Janeiro, Renata Mansur, opened an investigation to investigate yet another case of alleged match-fixing in Rio de Janeiro football. The game is kept confidential, but the complaint was sent by the Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro, with video evidence of a goal in the B1 series of Carioca, former third division.

In the order, the president of the TJD-RJ reports a complaint with “very serious facts” to be investigated during the investigation. Since 2020, at least five similar complaints have been brought to the TJD-RJ. One of them, in a game between Macaé and Madureira, in the first division of Rio de Janeiro football, is still being investigated, without an opinion forwarded to the TJD Prosecutor’s Office by the rapporteur of the case.

+ Police and TJD open investigation into suspicious betting movement in Madureira 4 x 2 Macaé

1 of 1 Goal by São José in the victory against Atlético Carioca, one of the games suspected of manipulation. 2020 case was punished – Photo: Reproduction Goal by São José in the victory against Atlético Carioca, one of the games suspected of manipulation. 2020 case was punished – Photo: Reproduction

In the video sent by Ferj – who passed on the anonymous report -, a player is facing the goal and kicks in a suspicious way out. in contact with the gethe president of the court Renata Mansur explained that the complaints reach the TJD-RJ in every way.

– We have already received through betting companies, from reporters, coming from Ferj. We always take steps to listen to everyone involved, try to relate evidence, whether it’s an email or whatsapp. We don’t have police powers, so if the complaint doesn’t come with evidence delivered spontaneously, we try to walk together with the Police for the investigation – explained the president of the TJD.

The e-mail for complaints sent to the TJD is tribunal@tjdrj.org.br. The whistleblower’s confidentiality is guaranteed, recalled Renata Mansur, president of the TJD since July 2020

There are four open investigations in the TJD regarding manipulation of results. The case of this Monday’s complaint has not yet been taken to a parallel investigation by the Police.