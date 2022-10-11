Sport keeps game against Vasco on Ilha and adopts preventive safety measures – Sport Club do Recife

Sport will face Vasco, next Sunday (16), at Ilha do Retiro. After analysis and joint discussion between players, management and technical committee, the Club informs that it was defined by consensus for the game to be held in the red-black house. The other possibility taken into consideration would be the transfer of the match to the Arena de Pernambuco, given the need for Leão to obtain more income with the greater capacity of the stadium.

In this way, with the maintenance of the confrontation on Ilha do Retiro, it will be necessary to raise the price of tickets, in order to match the collection if the duel had had the location changed. The measure aims to keep the Club’s budget balanced, with awards, salaries and 13th and other financial issues arising from the final stretch of the season.

Sport also takes the opportunity to reinforce the request for the fans to stay together and continue making a difference as it has been in this fight for access, with consecutive victories in Ilha do Retiro. The president of the Club, Yuri Romão, spoke on the matter this Monday (10).

“We are going public to make some clarifications about the game against Vasco. The first one concerns the location. In agreement with the players and the coaching staff, we decided to keep the game on Ilha do Retiro, also meeting the wishes of our fans”, he explained.

“However, it will be necessary to make an increase in the value of the tickets, so that we can honor all our commitments. We count on the understanding and support of the fans, this game brings a load of great importance, and we know that we will have the red-black nation on our side”, reinforced Yuri.

Safety preventive actions

Still in relation to the game against Vasco, the Club also communicates that it will take some restrictive actions in order to prevent the scenes of violence that occurred on the premises of the Club this Sunday (09), carried out by a uniformed crowd at the Sport complex.

Among the initiatives, which will be put into practice with the state police agencies, are: the non-realization of the red-black avenue, the closing of the water park and the removal of the pagoda from the headquarters, in addition to strengthening the departure security operation. . Club security director Colonel Adalberto Ferreira took a stand on the measures, which were taken after a meeting with the state’s Civil and Military Police this Monday afternoon (10).

“Yesterday we experienced some regrettable scenes and we think it is prudent to adopt some actions in this next game to give more security to our fans. So we will, in a decision of the presidency guided by the security board, not hold the pagoda at the headquarters, nor the red-black avenue and we will keep the water park closed “.

“We will also increase the security force and isolate the accesses in order to indicate to each fan the destination to the place where the ticket was purchased. We will also, together with the Military and Civil Police, expand monitoring and security inside the stadium. We want the supporters with the Club, in a safe way, at this moment that Sport lives”, concluded the colonel.