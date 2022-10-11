Streaming premieres in October: the highlights of each platform

We enter another month, and the usual question comes back to haunt us: after all, what to watch now? The good news is that, once again, there is no shortage of good options for those who are up to date with their marathons and need something new to play! And, of course, of course, in the month of Witches we have several titles that promise good scares to please horror fans. Below, we reveal the biggest October streaming premieres.

Netflix premieres in October

The Midnight Club

The series by Mike Flanagan, creator of The Curse of Hill House, is now available in the streaming catalog. Based on the works of Christopher Pike, icon of teen horror, the plot follows Ilonka (Iman Benson), a young woman with cancer who takes up residence in a hospital for terminally ill young people. When the clock strikes midnight, they gather in the attic to tell scary stories. Watch the trailer:

A very lucky girl

Another production that is also available in the catalogue, A very lucky girl is a film based on the book by Jessica Knoll. With Mila Kunis in the lead role, it follows a journalist with a seemingly perfect life who has to face traumas from the past when she is approached by a director interested in listening to her about a massacre that took place at her old school. Watch the trailer:

Welcome to the Neighborhood

The miniseries based on a true story hits streaming on October 14th. In it, Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Naomi Watts) invest all their savings in their dream home in a quiet location. The neighborhood, however, turns out to be far from welcoming: surrounded by strange neighbors, they start to live a real hell when they start receiving threatening letters from a mysterious sender. Watch the trailer:

Star+ premieres in October

Grey’s Anatomy

For those who are fans of the series, the 18th season is now fully available on the streaming platform in an exclusive way. Focusing on the post-Covid consequences, she brings Meredity (Ellen Pompeo) into a new phase of her career and a huge dilemma in her personal life.

Chucky – 2nd season

The series Chucky returned for its second season on the 26th, with new episodes coming out every Wednesday. After a critically-received first act, Jake, Devon and Lexy must deal with the aftermath of Chucky’s actions, and face the harsh reality that the doll is still alive and seeking revenge. Watch the trailer:

brutal nights

Another good request for horror fans: on October 26, the film – which has a 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes – arrives for streaming. The plot follows a young woman who rents a vacation home on the outskirts of Detroit for a job interview. When she arrives, however, she discovers that there is already another guest in the residence. She decides to spend the night, but discovers there is much more to fear than the presence of the unexpected guest. Watch the trailer:

Prime Video Premieres in October

elected

The national comedy series is now available on streaming. In it, Clarice Falcão is a woman who decides to run for governor as a joke, but ends up being elected. Watch the trailer:

peripherals

Based on the best-selling book by William Gibson, the series (from the creators of Westworld) arrives on streaming on October 21. In it, we accompany two brothers in a dazzling and menacing future reality. Flynne (Chloë Grace Moretz) and Burton (Jack Reynor) struggle financially and are forced to supplement the family income at any cost. Watch the trailer:

HBO Max Debuts in October

The White Lotus

Highlight of this year’s Emmy Awards, The White Lotus returns to streaming on October 30th. This time, the characters stay in Italy, in a resort with beautiful landscapes. The cast features once again Jennifer Coolidge, and the debut of new faces, such as F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Theo James and Aubrey Plaza. Watch the trailer: