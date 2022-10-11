Suspect is prosecuted for sexual abuse

German Christian Brueckner, the main suspect in the case of Madeleine McCann, was legally prosecuted by the Portuguese court, accused of committing five sexual crimes between December 2000 and June 11, 2017. None of them is related to the girl’s disappearance, the Portuguese newspaper reported. Observer.

German investigators suspect that the 45-year-old man killed Madeleine, then three, after kidnapping her from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3, 2007, the Braunschweig Public Ministry said in a statement to press.

Brueckner was charged with three counts of rape and two counts of child sexual abuse.

The crimes were committed when the suspect lived between Germany and Portugal, spending long periods in the Portuguese region of Algarve.

One of the victims is Irish Hazel Behan, who asked for the case to be reopened in Portugal, after realizing similarities between what happened to her and the rape of a 72-year-old American in Praia da Luz. The identities of the other victims have not been revealed.

“The accused is the same person against whom the charges were made in connection with the disappearance of the British girl Madeleine Beth McCann, then 3 years old,” reads an excerpt from the Braunschweig prosecutor’s statement.

Christian Brueckner was officially declared a suspect in the Maddie case by Portuguese authorities last month. He has been investigated by German authorities for two years.